iPhone 15 Pro's Action Button to Support Translate App Later This Year
The new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are equipped with a customizable Action button that replaces the traditional mute switch on previous iPhones. By default, the button is set to toggle between Ring and Silent modes, but it can also be assigned to a different action for quick access to the camera, flashlight, Voice Memos, and more.
One of the options for the Action button will be the Translate app, allowing you to quickly start translating between two languages without having to open the app. However, fine print on Apple's website says the Translate option will not be available for the Action button until later this year, suggesting that it will be enabled in a future iOS 17 update.
A recap of the other options that will be available for the Action button immediately:
- Ring/Silent
- Focus
- Camera
- Flashlight
- Voice Memos
- Magnifier
- Shortcuts
- Accessibility
You must press and hold the Action button to launch the assigned action.
iPhone 15 models can be pre-ordered starting Friday, September 15 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, and will launch on Friday, September 22.
[LIST=1]
* single click
* double click
* triple click
* long press
no doubt they'll make it possible, but lock it out by hardware revision over the course of 4 years of iterations.