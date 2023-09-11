Apple Releases iOS 15.7.9, iPadOS 15.7.9, macOS 12.6.9 and macOS 11.7.10

Apple today released new iOS, iPadOS, and macOS updates that are aimed at iPhone, iPad, and Mac users who are still running older versions of operating systems and are not able to upgrade to iOS 17 or macOS Ventura.



The macOS Monterey‌‌ 12.6.9 and macOS Big Sur 11.7.10 updates can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.

iOS 15.7.9 and iPadOS 15.7.9 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

It is likely that these software updates include the same security fixes that Apple provided last week in the iOS 16.6.1, iPadOS 16.16.1, watchOS 9.6.2, and ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.5.2 releases.

The software addressed security vulnerabilities that could allow hackers to gain access to an operating system through a PassKit (Wallet) image. The vulnerabilities are part of the BLASTPASS exploit chain that has been used to deliver the NSO Group's Pegasus spyware to devices owned by government officials, journalists, and more.