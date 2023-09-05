Ugreen Launches 300W USB-C GaN 5-Port Desktop Charger

Ugreen today added a new 300W multi-port GaN charger to its growing stock of charging accessories. The $269 brick features four USB-C ports and one USB-A port, and aims to provide enough power for desktop users requiring a single charging solution for multiple devices when away from home.



Instead of supplying fixed power output to several devices, Ugreen's latest Nexode unit operates using variable power distribution. Its most powerful USB-C port utilizes the Power Delivery 3.1 protocol to offer up to 140W, which is enough to fast-charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro up to 50% battery in around 30 minutes using Apple's MagSafe 3 cable while charging four other devices at the same time.

Running with this configuration as an example, the second, third, and fourth USB-C ports will provide 65W, 45W, and 20W, respectively, leaving 22.5W output from its USB-A port. In other configurations, the second and third USB-C ports are capable of up to 100W, while the fourth can output 45W of maximum power, according to Ugreen.

The charger includes a built-in Thermal Guard system that provides intelligent temperature monitoring, taking 6,000 temperature readings a minute in order to keep connected devices protected from overheating, overcharging, and excessive current. The Nexode 300W is also encased in a fire-resistant and flame-retardant PVC shell for added fire protection and drop resistance.

Ugreen chart indicating power distribution wattages

The Ugreen Nexode 300W desktop charger is available to purchase starting today for $269 on Amazon and the Ugreen website . Both sites are currently offering a limited-time deal of 26% off the retail price, or a $70 discount.