Apple Arcade: New and Updated Games Announced for September

Apple today announced that four new games will be added to Apple Arcade this month, including Cypher 007, Japanese Rural Life Adventure, Junkworld, and My Talking Angela 2+. In addition, Apple said over 40 games available on the service will be receiving updates this month, including the popular game Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Details about the upcoming games and updates can be found in the Apple Newsroom announcement on Apple's website.

Launched in November 2019, Apple Arcade is a subscription-based gaming service accessible through the App Store. Priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year in the U.S., the service provides subscribers with access to nearly 300 games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. All games on Apple Arcade are free of ads and in-app purchases.

Apple Arcade is included for three months for free with the purchase of a new Apple device, such as one of the upcoming iPhone 15 models, which are expected to be announced at Apple's event on Tuesday, September 12. Apple says this offer is available for first-time subscribers and "qualified" returning subscribers.

NickTuesday Avatar
NickTuesday
12 minutes ago at 07:49 am

The thing is, Microsoft makes it easy to save money on Game Pass. I flipped three years of XBox Live Gold using discount cards off eBay into three years of Game Pass Ultimate for a net cost to me of $5 a month.

As for including/not including DLC or expansion packs... eh, I see your point, but the appeal of Game Pass is both the churn (games cycling in and out of the service) and the ability to sample and play the base tier of games that would cost $60 and up otherwise. Love the game? Then you can buy it (or its DLC) and own it forever at a Game Pass-exclusive discount. I get that XBox is balancing the financial viability of the service against what it offers consumers, but I think saying "here, you get to play A level games without paying A level prices right off the bat" is a decent compromise.
Exactly. I have just have some strange OCD.I always feel if pick one game to play the other game I want to play is going to leave the service. LOL!!!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cateye Avatar
cateye
39 minutes ago at 07:22 am
"Japanese Rural Life Adventure," soon to be followed by "Akron Ohio Tire Factory Worker Sim," "Mexico City Family Masa Bagging Festival Platformer," and the magical and amazing update to last year's Apple Arcade exclusive, "It's Yet Another God**** Derivative Match 3 Game Except This Time It's Vaguely Fruit or Perhaps Vegetable-like Multicolor Blobs And Sometimes They Explode For No Real Reason And Then The Game Crashes" Truly, Apple gets gaming with these stunners!

Meanwhile, I'm playing Starfield on my Series X.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cateye Avatar
cateye
11 minutes ago at 07:50 am

But the games on Xbox Gamepass doesn't run on phones.
No question—even I can see the value of Apple Arcade as an iPhone gaming service. Especially given what a trash fire the free-to-play/in-app-purchase model has made mobile gaming otherwise. The lack of advertising or IAPs is its killer feature; credit where credit is due. But, it's an unbelievably weak service as a stand-in for a healthy gaming ecosystem on the Mac.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pacmania1982 Avatar
pacmania1982
43 minutes ago at 07:18 am
I know it's not on Apple Arcade, but I wish they'd hurry up and release Stray for the Mac. I can't wait for it!!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FaustsHausUK Avatar
FaustsHausUK
39 minutes ago at 07:22 am
Hello Kitty Island Adventure is surprisingly not terrible, but Starfield is out now and Aggretsuko has nothing on interplanetary exploration.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NickTuesday Avatar
NickTuesday
33 minutes ago at 07:28 am
I think Arcade is awesome!!!. The Apple TV is amazing. Put the machine to sleep and you can resume your game in 3 seconds. Since I always listen to podcasts,the podcast app is a godsend while playing.
I purposely put Fantasian (must finish now since it's being tested for Steam and it might leave Arcade) on the back burner because I didn't want it color my thoughts on other games. 3 months later I am enjoying the service. Now we get 007.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
