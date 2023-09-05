Apple Arcade: New and Updated Games Announced for September

Apple today announced that four new games will be added to Apple Arcade this month, including Cypher 007, Japanese Rural Life Adventure, Junkworld, and My Talking Angela 2+. In addition, Apple said over 40 games available on the service will be receiving updates this month, including the popular game Hello Kitty Island Adventure.



Details about the upcoming games and updates can be found in the Apple Newsroom announcement on Apple's website.

Launched in November 2019, Apple Arcade is a subscription-based gaming service accessible through the App Store. Priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year in the U.S., the service provides subscribers with access to nearly 300 games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. All games on Apple Arcade are free of ads and in-app purchases.

Apple Arcade is included for three months for free with the purchase of a new Apple device, such as one of the upcoming iPhone 15 models, which are expected to be announced at Apple's event on Tuesday, September 12. Apple says this offer is available for first-time subscribers and "qualified" returning subscribers.