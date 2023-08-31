2017 MacBook Pro Models With Touch Bar Added to Apple's Vintage Products List

Apple today added 2017 models of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro with the Touch Bar to its vintage products list worldwide.



Apple classifies a device as vintage five years after it was last distributed for sale. Vintage products are no longer guaranteed to be eligible for repairs at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers, with service subject to parts availability.

Apple also added the Mid 2015 model of the 15-inch MacBook Pro without the Touch Bar to the vintage products list. This model remained sold until 2018.

The upcoming macOS Sonoma update is compatible with 2018 and newer MacBook Pro models.

Apple first introduced the Touch Bar in 2016. Nowadays, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is the only model that remains available with the Touch Bar. Apple reverted to physical function keys with the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2021.