Samsung's ViewFinity S9 5K Display Launches in the U.S.

The Samsung ViewFinity S9 is one of the few 27-inch 5K displays on the market, going head-to-head with the Apple Studio Display in offering ideal pixel density for full Retina quality.
The ViewFinity S9 is priced at $1,599.99, essentially the same as the Apple Studio Display, although Samsung includes a tilt- and height-adjustable stand while Apple charges $400 for that upgrade. The ViewFinity S9 can also be pivoted to a portrait orientation using the included stand.
The ViewFinity S9 features a Thunderbolt 4 port, three USB-C ports, and a Mini DisplayPort, and it includes 90 watts of power for machines connected through the Thunderbolt 4 port. A removable 4K SlimFit webcam supports tilt adjustments, as well as Auto Framing of subjects in the shot, similar to Apple's Center Stage feature. Built-in speakers with an Adaptive Sound+ option to automatically adjust noise levels are also included.
Built-in Smart TV apps and a remote control allow the display to function as a TV without being connected to a computer, with support for popular streaming apps and the Samsung Gaming Hub for playing cloud-based games from Xbox, NVIDIA, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung and Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to be announced in just a matter of weeks, introducing over a dozen upgrades and changes to surpass the iPhone 14 models introduced last year. After over a year of rumors about the upcoming devices, we have compiled all of the key differences the next-generation standard iPhone models are expected to feature based on information from reliable ...
Apple will unveil its new iPhone 15 lineup in a range of new colors at a special event likely to be held on September 12. Here are all the colors we expect to see for the four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus In the last few years, iPhone lineups have launched with just five color options, with a sixth following in...
The iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to feature a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel frame for the first time, and with the material swap, Apple is also focusing on new colors. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Back in July, we teamed up with Unknownz21 to reveal a new dark blue shade that Apple plans to use for the iPhone 15 Pro, and at that time, we also...
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be announced in less than a month, introducing over 20 upgrades and changes to surpass the iPhone 14 Pro models introduced last year. After over a year of rumors about the upcoming devices, we have compiled all of the key differences the next-generation "Pro" iPhone models are expected to feature based on information from reliable...
The Apple rumor mill remains busy, as reports about the iPhone 15 lineup are continuing to fly with only a few weeks until Apple officially introduces the new models. Apple is also wrapping up work on iOS 17 to release it to the public right around the same time. While the iPhone reliably gets annual updates, this week we also took a look at a number of other Apple products that are quite a...
Top Rated Comments
My ASD has been superb, but for some reason it attracts a lot of negative comments in this forum. It works perfectly with my Mac, it integrates beautifully with MacOS, it sounds good, it’s more HDR than some HDR displays I’ve tested, it’s 600 nits, and its webcam is adequate for work meetings. Oh and it’s perfectly color calibrated to my MacBook right out of the box. Yet, people who don’t have one tells me it sucks!!
My only reservation with it was that it was expensive, however, the release of Samsungs display, seems to show that quality 5K displays are not cheap to make or sell.
And, please no more complaints that it’s only 60hz not 120hz or 144hz. Existing cables cannot carry 120hz at 5K. The tech doesn’t exist!!