Samsung's ViewFinity S9 5K Display Launches in the U.S.

After briefly going up for pre-order on Amazon last week, Samsung's new ViewFinity S9 5K Display is now officially available to order from Samsung and Amazon in the United States.



The Samsung ViewFinity S9 is one of the few 27-inch 5K displays on the market, going head-to-head with the Apple Studio Display in offering ideal pixel density for full Retina quality.

The ViewFinity S9 is priced at $1,599.99, essentially the same as the ‌‌Apple Studio Display‌‌, although Samsung includes a tilt- and height-adjustable stand while Apple charges $400 for that upgrade. The ViewFinity S9 can also be pivoted to a portrait orientation using the included stand.



The ViewFinity S9 features a Thunderbolt 4 port, three USB-C ports, and a Mini DisplayPort, and it includes 90 watts of power for machines connected through the Thunderbolt 4 port. A removable 4K SlimFit webcam supports tilt adjustments, as well as Auto Framing of subjects in the shot, similar to Apple's Center Stage feature. Built-in speakers with an Adaptive Sound+ option to automatically adjust noise levels are also included.

Built-in Smart TV apps and a remote control allow the display to function as a TV without being connected to a computer, with support for popular streaming apps and the Samsung Gaming Hub for playing cloud-based games from Xbox, NVIDIA, and more.