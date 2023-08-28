Relay FM Launches Fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and in recognition of this important cause, well-known podcast network Relay FM has launched its annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, located in Memphis, Tennessee. Since 2019, the Relay FM community has raised over $2.2 million for the hospital.
St. Jude's mission statement:
The mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of our founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family's ability to pay.
Relay FM has multiple Apple-related podcasts, such as Connected, hosted by Stephen Hackett, Myke Hurley, and Federico Viticci. Hackett's son received treatment at St. Jude as an infant, so this initiative is near and dear to him.
Donations can be made on the Relay FM for St. Jude website, with rewards such as Relay FM stickers, exclusive wallpapers, and a macOS screensaver available above certain dollar amounts. The page outlines other ways you can get involved, such as starting your own campaign, and sharing the page also helps to raise awareness.
