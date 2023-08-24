Threads Social Network Expands to the Web

Meta-owned Twitter competitor Threads is finally getting a highly requested feature -- web access. The Threads social network can be accessed on the desktop and mobile devices using any web browser.



Since its July debut, Threads has only been available on mobile devices through dedicated apps. At launch, Threads was very barebones, with Meta working to add new functionality on a regular basis to bring the network in line with Twitter.

Threads web access started rolling out on Tuesday, but it appears to be much more widely available as of this morning. A lack of web access could be one of the reasons that Threads has been losing users since it garnered more than 100 million users the week that it came out.

While Threads now features web access and a chronological timeline of just those you follow, it continues to lack key features like lists and direct messages.

Threads integrates with Instagram, so it continues to have a strong user base for such a new app.