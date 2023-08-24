Threads Social Network Expands to the Web

by

Meta-owned Twitter competitor Threads is finally getting a highly requested feature -- web access. The Threads social network can be accessed on the desktop and mobile devices using any web browser.

instagram threads app
Since its July debut, Threads has only been available on mobile devices through dedicated apps. At launch, Threads was very barebones, with Meta working to add new functionality on a regular basis to bring the network in line with Twitter.

Threads web access started rolling out on Tuesday, but it appears to be much more widely available as of this morning. A lack of web access could be one of the reasons that Threads has been losing users since it garnered more than 100 million users the week that it came out.

While Threads now features web access and a chronological timeline of just those you follow, it continues to lack key features like lists and direct messages.

Threads integrates with Instagram, so it continues to have a strong user base for such a new app. MacRumors is on Threads, and all of our content is posted there for those who would like to follow us outside of Twitter and Facebook.

vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
40 minutes ago at 10:06 am
Ketamine ('https://futurism.com/neoscope/elon-musk-ketamine') fueled [S]Tweet[/S]XitStorm incomming
Score: 4 Votes
Lioness~ Avatar
Lioness~
33 minutes ago at 10:13 am
Social media today is like choosing between pest or cholera. I chose none.
Score: 4 Votes
wigby Avatar
wigby
28 minutes ago at 10:17 am

lol deadapp.

remember when people left twitter to threads and then Elon introduced revenue sharing?

taking the walk of shame back to twitter to sign up for $8/mo that they made fun of so bad... ??
Elon's Twitter batting average is about .100 but sure, let's just highlight that one time he got to first base.
Score: 4 Votes
poematik13 Avatar
poematik13
45 minutes ago at 10:01 am
This app died faster than Clubhouse lol
Score: 2 Votes
infinitedreams Avatar
infinitedreams
41 minutes ago at 10:05 am
Now they need an iPad app. Even the head of Instagram acknowledges it but will it ever see the light of day?



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
38 minutes ago at 10:08 am

Hmmmmmmmm……

Do you think advertisers will place all their new ad dollars on threads now that there is a web version or do you think they will spend $$$ on Twitter right next to the nazi content?


https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/16/tech/x-ads-pro-nazi-account-brand-safety/index.html


Twiiter is sooooo zucked.
Twitter is no more - it’s called “X” now, like it or not but time to move on from that…

As for Threads - it’s Meta, Facebook or whatever, purpose to take your data and transform it into $$$, for them, not you
Score: 2 Votes
