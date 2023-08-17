Apple Highlights Apple Card Customer Satisfaction Ranking

Apple Card is the "Best Co-Branded Credit Card for Customer Satisfaction with No Annual Fee" in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study, Apple announced today. This is the third year in a row that Apple and Goldman Sachs have taken the number one spot, and the third year that Apple has highlighted the study.



"Since the start, we've been committed to delivering tools and services that help users live healthier financial lives, and it's been rewarding to see customers using and finding value in the benefits of ‌Apple Card‌. We are honored that ‌Apple Card‌ has been recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction," said Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. "In partnership with Goldman Sachs, we are continuously working to expand the value users receive from ‌Apple Card‌, most recently with the launch of Savings, and we look forward to continuing to develop tools and services that put our users and their financial health first."

The ‌Apple Card‌ earned a score of 655 on the J.D. Power scale, beating out the Hilton Honors American Express Card (638), the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card (636), and the PayPal Cashback Mastercard (636).

This year's results come as rumors suggest that Goldman Sachs is looking to get out of its partnership with Apple. Goldman Sachs reportedly wants to exit consumer banking, and is seeking a partner that would take over its ‌Apple Card‌ and Apple Savings offerings. It is not yet clear if Goldman Sachs and Apple will be able to work out a deal to sever their relationship.