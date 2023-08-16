Deals: M1 iPad Pros Get Major Discounts at Woot With Up to 50% Off Select Tablets

Last week, we began tracking a sale at Woot that offered steep discounts on Apple's 2021 M1 iPad Pro. This sale is set to end tonight at midnight, so we're sharing it again for anyone who might have missed it the first time around. All tablets in this sale are in new condition and come with a one year Apple warranty.

Woot's sale covers both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models of the M1 iPad Pro. Starting with the 11-inch tablets, Woot is selling these models with the Apple Smart Folio in select colors. Prices start at $659.99 (22 percent off) for 128GB Wi-Fi and rise to $849.99 (50 percent off) for 2TB Wi-Fi.

Woot has multiple 12.9-inch iPad Pro models at a discount, and these do not come with the Apple Smart Folio. Prices start at $859.99 (22 percent off) for 128GB Wi-Fi and rise to $949.99 (27 percent off) for 512GB Wi-Fi. Both the 1TB and 2TB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch models have sold out since the sale began.

In addition to Wi-Fi models, Woot still has a few cellular versions of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro tablets on sale.

We haven't tracked discounts on the M1 iPad Pro in about a year, given that recent sales have shifted to focus on the M2 models that launched in 2022. These tablets are fairly similar to one another, with the biggest advantages in the 2022 model being the M2 chip's internal upgrades and Apple Pencil hover. You can find out more information on the tablets in our guide.

