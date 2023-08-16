Deals: M1 iPad Pros Get Major Discounts at Woot With Up to 50% Off Select Tablets
Last week, we began tracking a sale at Woot that offered steep discounts on Apple's 2021 M1 iPad Pro. This sale is set to end tonight at midnight, so we're sharing it again for anyone who might have missed it the first time around. All tablets in this sale are in new condition and come with a one year Apple warranty.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Woot's sale covers both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models of the M1 iPad Pro. Starting with the 11-inch tablets, Woot is selling these models with the Apple Smart Folio in select colors. Prices start at $659.99 (22 percent off) for 128GB Wi-Fi and rise to $849.99 (50 percent off) for 2TB Wi-Fi.
Woot has multiple 12.9-inch iPad Pro models at a discount, and these do not come with the Apple Smart Folio. Prices start at $859.99 (22 percent off) for 128GB Wi-Fi and rise to $949.99 (27 percent off) for 512GB Wi-Fi. Both the 1TB and 2TB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch models have sold out since the sale began.
In addition to Wi-Fi models, Woot still has a few cellular versions of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro tablets on sale.
We haven't tracked discounts on the M1 iPad Pro in about a year, given that recent sales have shifted to focus on the M2 models that launched in 2022. These tablets are fairly similar to one another, with the biggest advantages in the 2022 model being the M2 chip's internal upgrades and Apple Pencil hover. You can find out more information on the tablets in our guide.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
Popular Stories
The fourth-generation iPhone SE will have an iPhone 15 Pro-style Action Button, among several other significant new features, according to the leaker known as "Unknownz21." Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Earlier this week, the leaker described the fourth-generation iPhone SE as "effectively an iPhone 14 derivative," echoing previous reports from the likes of Apple ...
Apple is planning a complete revamp of the Apple Watch for the device's tenth anniversary, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman dubs the overhauled device "Apple Watch X," similar to the 2017's iPhone X that celebrated ten years of the iPhone. Since the original Apple Watch was unveiled in 2014 and launched in 2015, Gurman is unsure ...
If rumors are to believed, we're now exactly one month away from Apple's big September event where we're expecting to see several product announcements led by the iPhone 15 lineup. In addition to iPhone 15 rumors, this week also saw fresh claims about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9, while we're seeing more details about the M3 family of chips coming to next-generation Mac models. Apple...
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, many new features have been rumored for the Pro and Pro Max models in particular, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, Action button, and more. Below, we have recapped 12 new features and changes rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models. A17 Bionic chip: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be...
iPhone owners who signed up to receive a payment under Apple's "batterygate" iPhone throttling lawsuit settlement should soon be receiving their payments. As noted by The Mercury News, the judge overseeing the lawsuit has thrown out an appeal from two iPhone owners who were attempting to object to the settlement, clearing the way for the payments to be sent out. Apple in 2020 agreed to pay...