macOS Sonoma Simplifies Restoring a Mac in DFU Mode

by

With the macOS Sonoma update that's coming this fall, Apple is making it simpler to revive or restore a Mac that is stuck in DFU mode. With the new software, you can initiate a Mac-to-Mac restoration process right from the Finder app.

mac studio green
In macOS Ventura and earlier, reviving or restoring a Mac requires a second Mac that has the Apple Configurator app installed, but in ‌macOS Sonoma‌, Apple Configurator is no longer required.


Restoring or reviving using Finder is basically the same process as restoring with Configurator, just without the need for additional software. The two Macs will still need to be connected to one another through a USB-C cable, and the same steps will likely apply. Both machines will need to have ‌macOS Sonoma‌ installed to use Finder for a restore.

DFU mode can occur when there is a power failure during a macOS update or upgrade, leading to a Mac that is unresponsive. In this situation, a second Mac is required to get the affected Mac back to a functional state.

‌macOS Sonoma‌ is in beta testing at the current time, and is expected to see a launch in a month or two.

Top Rated Comments

Realityck Avatar
Realityck
19 minutes ago at 12:57 pm

In macOS Ventura and earlier, reviving or restoring a Mac requires a second Mac that has the Apple Configurator app installed, but in macOS Sonoma, Apple Configurator is no longer required.
Yay! It's been difficult to do a DFU with Apple Configurator for a long time.

Just compare the old way.

https://support.apple.com/guide/apple-configurator-mac/revive-or-restore-a-mac-with-apple-silicon-apdd5f3c75ad/mac
Score: 1 Votes
TheOldChevy Avatar
TheOldChevy
6 minutes ago at 01:09 pm
Why isn't there a ROM function for that purpose ? Security reason ?
Score: 1 Votes
Read All Comments

