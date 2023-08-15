Google Chrome for iOS Can Now Use AI to Summarize Articles

Google today announced that it is adding updated generative AI capabilities to its search functionality, with the aim of helping users to "better learn and make sense of information" on the internet.



With the Google Search app for Chrome, there is now a beta option to summarize a long article. Chrome is able to provide "key points" from a webpage, along with a "Explore on page" section with questions and answers pulled from the content.

Google says that the new "SGE while browsing" feature is meant to help people "more deeply engage" with long-form content from creators. It shows key points on articles freely available on the web, and will not summarize articles that are paywalled.

As of now, the new AI functionality is available on Chrome on iOS and Android devices, with Google planning to expand it to the desktop "in the days ahead."

In the near future, Google also plans to add improvements to AI-generated responses that will allow users to hover over words to preview definitions and see related diagrams or images on the topic.