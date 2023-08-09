Beats Studio Pro Expands to 20+ Additional Countries

by

Apple's new Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones are now available for purchase in more than 20 additional countries following their July 19 launch in the United States, Canada, France, and Germany.

beats studio pro couch
According to Beats, the headphones are for sale in Australia, Austria, China, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Macau, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and the UK as of today.

The fourth-generation Studio headphones are priced at $350 and feature adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, USB-C charging and connectivity, sound improvements, and other new features compared to the prior-generation model. Design wise, they look the same as the past Studio headphones.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Apple aimed to make the Beats Studio Pro compatible with a wide range of devices, so they do not have a dedicated Apple audio chip. Apple users will miss automatic switching when swapping devices, but the Beats otherwise support features like Find My, one-touch pairing, and Hey Siri support.

The Beats Studio Pro can be purchased from Apple through each country's storefront, and they are also available from Amazon and other third-party retailers.

Tag: Beats

Top Rated Comments

Appleandy Avatar
Appleandy
9 minutes ago at 09:22 am
Save your money and get the AirPods max or a good set of Bose
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Blue Front Perspective Feature

Apple's iPhone 15 Event Expected September 12 or 13, Launch on September 22

Sunday August 6, 2023 6:35 am PDT by
Apple's annual iPhone event is expected to take place on either Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13, this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. With Apple's usual timing, pre-orders for the new iPhones would go live a few days later on Friday, September 15, and a launch would come one week later on September 22. Apple...
Read Full Article271 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

iPhone 15 Pro Models to Come With 2TB Storage Option, Claims Rumor

Monday August 7, 2023 3:59 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models will be available with a new 2TB maximum storage option, claims a new rumor coming out of China. According to news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Korean Naver blog, a supplier source has confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available with double the maximum storage capacity as the iPhone 14 Pro models. In addition, MacRumors...
Read Full Article149 comments
iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature

Images of Alleged iPhone 15 USB-C Connector Parts Leak Online

Tuesday August 8, 2023 2:13 am PDT by
Alleged images of iPhone 15 USB-C connector ports have today been leaked online, in yet another indication that Apple is this year preparing to make the switch from Lightning to the USB-C charging standard. The consolidated images below, shared by leakers @lipilipsi and @John011235 on X (formerly Twitter), purportedly show the USB-C connector ports attached to the flexible PCB component...
Read Full Article239 comments
top stories 5aug2023

Top Stories: New Apple Watch Ultra, AirTag, and iPad Rumors

Saturday August 5, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
We're just about a month away from the introduction of the iPhone 15 lineup, but it's far from the only product in Apple's pipeline as this week saw fresh rumors about the next-generation Apple Watch models, AirTag, iPads, and more. We also took a glance at some iOS 17 features you might have missed while we look ahead to what we might see with fourth-generation AirPods, so read on for all...
Read Full Article8 comments
Turntable two

10 Hidden Easter Eggs in macOS

Monday August 7, 2023 10:58 am PDT by
In computing lore, an Easter egg typically refers to a secret message, image, or feature intentionally left in software, often (but not always) hidden in plain sight. Since the 1970s, programmers have used them to credit unheralded developers, reference pop culture, sneak games into productivity apps, and generally inject a little bit of humanity into their code. Subscribe to the MacRumors ...
Read Full Article70 comments
m3 feature black

Apple Testing M3 Max Chip With 16-Core CPU and 40-Core GPU

Monday August 7, 2023 3:01 pm PDT by
Apple is testing the next-generation M3 Max chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The Apple silicon chip will be a replacement for the M2 Max, and it is set to be used in new MacBook Pro models next year. Signs of the chip were found by a third-party Mac developer in test logs, and it appears to feature a 40-core GPU and a 16-core CPU with 12 high performance cores and four efficiency...
Read Full Article265 comments