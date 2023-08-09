Beats Studio Pro Expands to 20+ Additional Countries

Apple's new Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones are now available for purchase in more than 20 additional countries following their July 19 launch in the United States, Canada, France, and Germany.



According to Beats, the headphones are for sale in Australia, Austria, China, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Macau, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and the UK as of today.

The fourth-generation Studio headphones are priced at $350 and feature adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, USB-C charging and connectivity, sound improvements, and other new features compared to the prior-generation model. Design wise, they look the same as the past Studio headphones.

Apple aimed to make the Beats Studio Pro compatible with a wide range of devices, so they do not have a dedicated Apple audio chip. Apple users will miss automatic switching when swapping devices, but the Beats otherwise support features like Find My , one-touch pairing, and Hey Siri support.

The Beats Studio Pro can be purchased from Apple through each country's storefront, and they are also available from Amazon and other third-party retailers.