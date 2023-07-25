PSA: macOS 14 Sonoma Beta 4 Not Installing Properly for Some Users

by

Apple today released the fourth beta of macOS 14 Sonoma, but it might be wise to hold off on installing the new software right now due to issues that some Mac users have reported.

macos sonoma feature green brown
A handful of people have downloaded and installed the beta only to be greeted with an entirely black screen and a non-functional device. The mouse pointer is visible, but nothing shows up on the display. Affected Macs include an M2 14-inch MacBook Pro, an M1 MacBook Air, and an M1 Max MacBook Pro, but not all users are having installation troubles.

There are multiple reports from people who have had no issues installing the beta, so it is not clear where the problem lies. On Reddit, one user was able to fix the issue by going into recovery mode and reinstalling the beta, and another had luck with multiple reboots, but that does not seem to solve the problem for everyone.

On the MacRumors forums, there are also reports of issues with widgets not showing up properly and the Music app not opening, which were fixed by restarting. Given the number of problems with the software, those who are using macOS Sonoma on a main machine might want to wait to upgrade to the fourth beta.

Related Roundup: macOS Sonoma
Related Forum: macOS Sonoma

Top Rated Comments

Jimmy_Banks Avatar
Jimmy_Banks
44 minutes ago at 01:31 pm
"Beta"
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jdclifford Avatar
jdclifford
24 minutes ago at 01:52 pm
All good here. M1 MBA, M1 iMac, M2 MBA and M1 14"MBP ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Zshrc Avatar
Zshrc
23 minutes ago at 01:52 pm
I hit this on my 16" MacBook Pro in Beta 3. A restart should fix it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MauiPa Avatar
MauiPa
14 minutes ago at 02:01 pm
No problems here. Is this another issue with some weird or deprecated software installed on those Macs? Did a clean install for beta 3. It is interesting when this happens, none of the impacted users ever do any troubleshooting to even speculate what crap they have on their systems. I totally agree macOS ought to install. That is why I do a clean install for each major upgrade. The only problem I ever had was that weird Safari crashing bug a few years ago. did a clean install, and fixed it
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Steve01234 Avatar
Steve01234
12 minutes ago at 02:03 pm
these updates aren't just straight OS installs. they seem to be doing firmware updates as well, so 2-4 boot cycles may happen as the updates get applied. I suspect these people are just panicking because it's not a single cycle update. just let the machine finish doing whatever it's doing. of course it would help if apple would be slightly more transparent about what's going on too -
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Aaronp613 Avatar
Aaronp613
45 minutes ago at 01:31 pm
I’m having this issue
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

m3 feature black

Gurman: Refreshed High-End MacBook Pro and Mac Mini With M3 Chips to Launch Next Year

Sunday July 23, 2023 5:16 am PDT by
The Mac mini and high-end MacBook Pro will not be among the first wave of Macs to launch with the M3 chip later this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that he believes "it's a sure thing that an M3 version of the Mac mini is eventually coming," but it is not imminent or far into development. As such, he claims that the ...
Read Full Article177 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

iPhone 15 Pro: Top Five Rumored New Features

Wednesday July 19, 2023 8:27 am PDT by
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, the Pro and Pro Max models are expected to have a wide range of new features, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, and more. Below, we have recapped the top five new features rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models. USB-C port: iPhone 15 Pro models are widely rumored to feature a USB-C port, providing...
Read Full Article
iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Supplies Could Be Constrained at Launch Due to Display Manufacturing Issues

Thursday July 20, 2023 9:42 am PDT by
Apple is running into difficulties with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max display manufacturing, which could lead to a limited number of devices being available at launch in September. Rumors have suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have slimmer bezels than the iPhone 14 Pro models, and it is this decrease in bezel size that is creating issues. According to The...
Read Full Article112 comments
HomePod Mini 2 Feature

HomePod Mini 2: Everything We Know So Far

Friday July 21, 2023 12:13 pm PDT by
Apple's HomePod mini will be three years old in October, raising questions around what the company has in store for its low-cost smart speaker in the future. Here's everything we know so far based on rumors and Apple's other releases. The HomePod mini was announced in October 2020 at Apple's iPhone 12 event. Less than half a year later, Apple discontinued the original HomePod, leaving the...
Read Full Article78 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

Bloomberg: Apple Considering Price Hike for iPhone 15 Pro Models

Monday July 24, 2023 3:56 am PDT by
Apple is "considering" raising the price for both Pro models in its upcoming iPhone 15 series, according to Bloomberg. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the report claims that despite a projected decline in the overall smartphone market, Apple plans to increase its overall revenue by raising the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This isn't the first time...
Read Full Article127 comments
unbox therapy 15 pro max bezels

Apple Reportedly Asks Suppliers for 'Bezelless' OLED iPhone Displays

Monday July 24, 2023 5:29 am PDT by
Apple has asked its suppliers to develop "bezelless" OLED display panels for future iPhone models, The Elec reports. iPhone 15 Pro Max dummy model with thinner bezels compared to an iPhone 14 Pro Max, via Unbox Therapy. Apple apparently asked Samsung and LG Display to develop the new OLED display panels, intending to implement them while maintaining the iPhone's current design, in contrast to ...
Read Full Article99 comments