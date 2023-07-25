Apple Releases New visionOS Beta Ahead of Sending Out Vision Pro Dev Kits
Apple today released a second beta of visionOS, the software that will run on the future Vision Pro headset. The first beta came out in June, so it has been available to developers to experiment with for a full month.
Because no developers have access to Vision Pro headsets at this time, testing on an actual Apple device is not possible. As of now, the SDK can be accessed through the latest Xcode beta in a virtual capacity.
Apple plans to provide select developers with Vision Pro headsets for app development purposes in the coming weeks. Apple yesterday began accepting applications
from developers who are hoping to get one of the development kits. Apple will give developers Vision Pro "loaner" headsets that can be used to develop and test apps. The headsets will need to be returned to Apple at some point, and Apple is asking developers to keep the headsets locked up when not in use.
App development must be done in a private, secure workspace accessible only by the developers who are approved to work with the Vision Pro, rules that will perhaps keep additional headset details from leaking. Registered developers can apply for a test kit on Apple's website.
Apple plans to evaluate each application and priority will be given to applicants developing apps that take advantage of visionOS features and capabilities. Vision Pro is expected to launch sometime in early 2024, so developers have six to nine months to work on apps.
