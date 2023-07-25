Apple Releases New visionOS Beta Ahead of Sending Out Vision Pro Dev Kits

by

Apple today released a second beta of visionOS, the software that will run on the future Vision Pro headset. The first beta came out in June, so it has been available to developers to experiment with for a full month.

Apple Vision Pro with battery Feature Blue Magenta
Because no developers have access to Vision Pro headsets at this time, testing on an actual Apple device is not possible. As of now, the SDK can be accessed through the latest Xcode beta in a virtual capacity.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Apple plans to provide select developers with Vision Pro headsets for app development purposes in the coming weeks. Apple yesterday began accepting applications from developers who are hoping to get one of the development kits. Apple will give developers Vision Pro "loaner" headsets that can be used to develop and test apps. The headsets will need to be returned to Apple at some point, and Apple is asking developers to keep the headsets locked up when not in use.

App development must be done in a private, secure workspace accessible only by the developers who are approved to work with the Vision Pro, rules that will perhaps keep additional headset details from leaking. Registered developers can apply for a test kit on Apple's website.

Apple plans to evaluate each application and priority will be given to applicants developing apps that take advantage of ‌visionOS‌ features and capabilities. Vision Pro is expected to launch sometime in early 2024, so developers have six to nine months to work on apps.

Related Roundups: Apple Vision Pro, visionOS
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Popular Stories

m3 feature black

Gurman: Refreshed High-End MacBook Pro and Mac Mini With M3 Chips to Launch Next Year

Sunday July 23, 2023 5:16 am PDT by
The Mac mini and high-end MacBook Pro will not be among the first wave of Macs to launch with the M3 chip later this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that he believes "it's a sure thing that an M3 version of the Mac mini is eventually coming," but it is not imminent or far into development. As such, he claims that the ...
Read Full Article177 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

iPhone 15 Pro: Top Five Rumored New Features

Wednesday July 19, 2023 8:27 am PDT by
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, the Pro and Pro Max models are expected to have a wide range of new features, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, and more. Below, we have recapped the top five new features rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models. USB-C port: iPhone 15 Pro models are widely rumored to feature a USB-C port, providing...
Read Full Article
iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Supplies Could Be Constrained at Launch Due to Display Manufacturing Issues

Thursday July 20, 2023 9:42 am PDT by
Apple is running into difficulties with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max display manufacturing, which could lead to a limited number of devices being available at launch in September. Rumors have suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have slimmer bezels than the iPhone 14 Pro models, and it is this decrease in bezel size that is creating issues. According to The...
Read Full Article112 comments
HomePod Mini 2 Feature

HomePod Mini 2: Everything We Know So Far

Friday July 21, 2023 12:13 pm PDT by
Apple's HomePod mini will be three years old in October, raising questions around what the company has in store for its low-cost smart speaker in the future. Here's everything we know so far based on rumors and Apple's other releases. The HomePod mini was announced in October 2020 at Apple's iPhone 12 event. Less than half a year later, Apple discontinued the original HomePod, leaving the...
Read Full Article78 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

Bloomberg: Apple Considering Price Hike for iPhone 15 Pro Models

Monday July 24, 2023 3:56 am PDT by
Apple is "considering" raising the price for both Pro models in its upcoming iPhone 15 series, according to Bloomberg. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the report claims that despite a projected decline in the overall smartphone market, Apple plans to increase its overall revenue by raising the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This isn't the first time...
Read Full Article127 comments
unbox therapy 15 pro max bezels

Apple Reportedly Asks Suppliers for 'Bezelless' OLED iPhone Displays

Monday July 24, 2023 5:29 am PDT by
Apple has asked its suppliers to develop "bezelless" OLED display panels for future iPhone models, The Elec reports. iPhone 15 Pro Max dummy model with thinner bezels compared to an iPhone 14 Pro Max, via Unbox Therapy. Apple apparently asked Samsung and LG Display to develop the new OLED display panels, intending to implement them while maintaining the iPhone's current design, in contrast to ...
Read Full Article99 comments