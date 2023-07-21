Hands-On With Google's Pixel Fold Smartphone

by

Google in May unveiled its first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold. We picked up a Pixel Fold and thought we'd check it out to see how it compares to Apple's latest iPhones.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

The Pixel Fold has a display size of 7.6 inches when it is unfolded, but when collapsed, the cover display measures in at 5.8 inches. Both displays feature a refresh rate up to 120Hz, like the latest Pro iPhones. It has a strong hinge that works at any angle, and when closed, there's no gap in the hinge.

Size wise, the Pixel Fold is the perfect size for day to day use when folded thanks to the cover screen, and it's sized like the iPhone X for reference. At 7.6 inches unfolded, it's bigger than any smartphone but smaller than an iPad mini, so it is a nice in-between size that's neither too small nor too big.

There's a Google Tensor G2 processor inside, Google's analogue to the A-series chips that Apple designs. It features 12GB RAM and starts with 256GB of storage and a 4821mAh battery, so the hardware is not too far off of what Apple's offering. As for software, Google has been working on Android for foldable smartphones, but developers have not all adapted their Android apps for the form factor and it's noticeable.

Google included a 48-megapixel rear camera, the same as Apple's 14 Pro and Pro Max, which is okay, but nothing spectacular. It also has 10.8-megapixel telephoto and ultrawide cameras, along with a 9.5-megapixel front-facing camera and an 8-megapixel inner camera.

Rumors have suggested that Apple is experimenting with foldable smartphone technology, but so far work on such a device has not moved out of the early prototyping stage. There is no word on when Apple might come out with a folding ‌iPhone‌, but with the launch of the Pixel Fold, the major Android manufacturers all offer foldable smartphones.

The Pixel Fold is priced at $1,800, which is much higher priced than anything Apple offers. The steep price point for foldables may be one reason why Apple has yet to enter the market.

Tags: Google, Google Pixel

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
4 minutes ago at 08:41 am
It looks cool but not worth $1,800 for a smartphone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Periscope Mock Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Max Rumored to Feature Super Telephoto Camera

Tuesday July 18, 2023 6:41 am PDT by
The iPhone 16 Pro Max could be the first to feature a super telephoto periscope camera for dramatically increased optical zoom, according to a new report coming out of Asia. The information comes from the Weibo account "Digital Chat Station," which has provided accurate information about Apple's plans in the past. The label of "super" or "ultra" telephoto is usually afforded to cameras with...
Read Full Article135 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

iPhone 15 Pro: Top Five Rumored New Features

Wednesday July 19, 2023 8:27 am PDT by
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, the Pro and Pro Max models are expected to have a wide range of new features, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, and more. Below, we have recapped the top five new features rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models. USB-C port: iPhone 15 Pro models are widely rumored to feature a USB-C port, providing...
Read Full Article
apple maps 3d feature

Apple Maps Gradually Winning Over Google Maps Users, Report Suggests

Tuesday July 18, 2023 12:40 am PDT by
iPhone users are increasingly finding reasons to choose Apple Maps over Google Maps, with some customers commending its clear public transport directions and visually appealing design. That's according to anecdotal reports collected by The Wall Street Journal (paywalled). While Apple Maps comes preinstalled on all iPhones, the overwhelming majority of iPhones in the U.S. have Google Maps...
Read Full Article356 comments
apple regent street hires

Apple Threatens to Pull FaceTime and iMessage in the UK Over Proposed Surveillance Law Changes

Thursday July 20, 2023 5:10 am PDT by
Apple says it will pull services including FaceTime and iMessage in the UK if plans to amend surveillance legislation that would require tech companies to make major security and privacy changes go ahead (via BBC News). The UK government is planning to update the Investigatory Powers Act (IPA), which came into effect in 2016. The Act of Parliament allows the British Home Office to force...
Read Full Article303 comments
iphone 15 dummy models

iPhone 15 Launch Could Be Delayed Until October, Claims BoA Analyst

Thursday July 20, 2023 2:36 am PDT by
Apple's launch of the iPhone 15 series could be delayed by a "few weeks," pushing the debut of the company's next-generation smartphone lineup beyond its usual September timeframe, according to Wamsi Mohan, a global securities analyst at Bank of America. Mohan shared his prediction in a research note obtained by Barrons after conducting channel checks in Apple's supply chain. Mohan said the...
Read Full Article32 comments
beats studio pro couch

Beats Studio Pro Debut With Improved Sound Quality, Spatial Audio, USB-C, and More

Wednesday July 19, 2023 7:00 am PDT by
Beats is introducing an updated version of its Studio over-ear headphones today, with the fourth-generation models dubbed Beats Studio Pro. The $350 headphones come 15 years after Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine debuted the original Studio headphones that launched the Beats brand into prominence. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Beats has maintained the iconic look of the...
Read Full Article100 comments