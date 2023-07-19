Spectre Long-Exposure iPhone Camera App Now Free, Ushering in Spectre Pro

Spectre, the long-exposure AI-powered iPhone camera app made by the developers of the popular Halide photography app, is now free.



For those unfamiliar with Spectre, the app uses a computational shutter to take hundreds of photos over the course of a few seconds to create an up to 3-second long exposure.

Because it's taking hundreds of images instead of one continuous shot, users can hold their phone while taking long exposure images with Spectre, no tripod necessary.

Previously $1.99, the app's switch to freeware marks the introduction of a new paid-for Pro version, which includes additional 15- and 30-second exposure modes, plus a new Pro icon.