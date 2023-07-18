Apple Lists Products Eligible for Upcoming U.S. Sales Tax-Free Holidays

Apple has listed products eligible for upcoming sales tax holidays in select U.S. states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Some other states will also be holding sales tax holidays, such as Massachusetts, New Mexico, and South Carolina, but they have yet to be added to Apple's list.



Sales tax holidays provide a limited-time opportunity to purchase select Apple products online or in stores without paying sales tax. Eligible products and price limits vary from state to state, with complete details outlined on Apple's website. Apple says tax savings may not appear during checkout, but will be reflected on the final receipt.

The tax-free holidays begin in late July to early August. Depending on the state, eligible Apple products may include Macs, iPads, iPhones, and/or accessories.

Sales tax holidays are especially beneficial to students, as the tax savings can be combined with Apple's ongoing Back to School promotion, which offers students up to a $150 Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad, as well as 20% off AppleCare+ plans. This is in addition to Apple's educational discounts on select products.