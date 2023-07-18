Apple Lists Products Eligible for Upcoming U.S. Sales Tax-Free Holidays
Apple has listed products eligible for upcoming sales tax holidays in select U.S. states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Some other states will also be holding sales tax holidays, such as Massachusetts, New Mexico, and South Carolina, but they have yet to be added to Apple's list.
Sales tax holidays provide a limited-time opportunity to purchase select Apple products online or in stores without paying sales tax. Eligible products and price limits vary from state to state, with complete details outlined on Apple's website. Apple says tax savings may not appear during checkout, but will be reflected on the final receipt.
The tax-free holidays begin in late July to early August. Depending on the state, eligible Apple products may include Macs, iPads, iPhones, and/or accessories.
Sales tax holidays are especially beneficial to students, as the tax savings can be combined with Apple's ongoing Back to School promotion, which offers students up to a $150 Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad, as well as 20% off AppleCare+ plans. This is in addition to Apple's educational discounts on select products.
Popular Stories
iPhone users are increasingly finding reasons to choose Apple Maps over Google Maps, with some customers commending its clear public transport directions and visually appealing design. That's according to anecdotal reports collected by The Wall Street Journal (paywalled). While Apple Maps comes preinstalled on all iPhones, the overwhelming majority of iPhones in the U.S. have Google Maps...
Apple's iPhone 15 lineup could feature stacked battery technology for increased energy density and prolonged lifespan, a recent rumor claims.
iPhone 15 lineup dummy models. According to the Twitter user "RGcloudS," the iPhone 15 lineup will feature stacked battery technology. The information came as part of an alleged leak about Samsung's Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra models, which are also said...
Apple's first M3-powered Macs could arrive as early as October, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said sources tell him an October event will follow Apple's iPhone 15 series announcement in September, and the state of Apple's current product lineup suggests it will focus on new Macs with M3 chips.
Given that Apple launched new 14-inch ...
Samsung today announced the upcoming U.S. launch of its ViewFinity S9 display, which is designed to compete with the Studio Display from Apple. The ViewFinity S9 previously launched in South Korea in June, but next month it will be expanding to the United States.
The 27-inch ViewFinity S9 features a 5K display with a resolution of 5120 x 2800 and 218 pixels per inch. It offers 600 nits...
Apple plans to release a new MacBook Pro with an upgraded chip manufactured with TSMC's advanced 3nm process in the third quarter of 2023, according to DigiTimes.
"Apple's next-generation MacBook Pro slated for launch in the third quarter will feature 3nm processors, according to industry sources," the preview says.
The report is likely referring to a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple's...