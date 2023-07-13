2024 Emoji Could Include Shaking Head, Brown Mushroom, Phoenix, Lime and More
New emoji coming in 2024 could include head shaking vertically, head shaking horizontally, lime, phoenix, broken chain, brown mushroom, family silhouettes, and directional people emoji with multiple skin tones. The characters could be included in the Emoji 15.1 specification that the Unicode Consortium will be approving this September.
The emoji listed by Emojipedia are proposed and are under consideration, but many emoji at this stage are approved and make it into official emoji releases. Emojipedia has created sample designs for the proposed emoji, so these are not the versions that will be used on iPhones, iPads, and Macs.
There are 108 new directional emoji, with most of these consisting of people emoji with multiple skin tones. The emoji build on existing person walking, person running, person kneeling, person with white cane, person in manual wheelchair, and person in motorized wheelchair emoji, adding orientation directions like left and right.
Emoji 15.1 characters will be finalized in September 2023, and then Apple, Google, and other device manufacturers will adopt them through future software updates. It often takes Apple several months to introduce new emoji, so while these are set to be approved in September, Apple won't add them to its devices until 2024. The last emoji addition came in iOS 16.4, which was released in February 2023.
