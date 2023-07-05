iPhone SE 4: Here's What the Latest Rumors Say

by

Rumors about a fourth-generation iPhone SE have been circulating since just months after the current model launched in 2022. Below, we have recapped rumors about the device, including potential features and release timing.

iphone se 4 modified flag edges
The latest word comes from UBI Research analyst Dae-Jeong Yoon, who this week said that mass production of the fourth-generation iPhone SE has been delayed until 2025, according to Korean publication The Elec. Other sources agree the device will launch in 2025 at the earliest, including analysts Ming-Chi Kuo, Jeff Pu, and Blayne Curtis.

In April, Kuo claimed that the next iPhone SE would be equipped with an Apple-designed 5G modem and have a similar design as the standard iPhone 14, suggesting that the device would have a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, and flat edges. However, since the device's launch has reportedly been pushed back, Apple's plans could change.

Apple has reportedly been planning its own modem since at least 2018, and acquired the majority of Intel's smartphone modem business in 2019 to bolster these efforts. At this point, it is looking like the modem will not be ready until 2025 at the earliest, with all iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models expected to stick with Qualcomm modems.

The current iPhone SE was released in March 2022 and has a 4.7-inch LCD display, Touch ID, 5G, a 12-megapixel rear camera, and the A15 Bionic chip. Priced starting at $429 in the U.S., it is the most affordable iPhone model in Apple's lineup.

Hard to believe Apple is still selling old iPhone SE models. My all-time favorite iPhone SE design.

That’s way off!

Not that that’s the model I’m waiting for. Just figured it would come early next year.
Too bad Apple won't re-use the iPhone 13 Mini as the new SE.
If Apple never releases a mini phone again, I'll be forever on the SE track, buying whatever's the cheapest appliance Apple makes. My 13 mini has at least a few more years left, so I'm not sweating it.
Next story: iPhone SE 4 has been delayed till 2025! They should make a 15 mini the new SE
