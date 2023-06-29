Sonnet's Latest Thunderbolt 4 Dock Features Internal SSD Enclosure

Sonnet this week announced its latest Thunderbolt 4 dock, the Echo 20, and one of its key features is an internal enclosure for an M.2 NVMe SSD. This allows the dock to double as an external storage drive for a Mac.



Accessible from the bottom of the dock, the enclosure can hold up to an 8TB SSD and supports data transfer speeds up to 800 MB/s, according to Sonnet.

The dock is also equipped with an upstream Thunderbolt 4 port that provides up to 100W of pass-through charging to a connected Mac, two downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports, four USB-C ports with up to 10 Gbps speeds, four USB-A ports with up to 10 Gbps speeds, one HDMI 2.1 port, one 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port, one 3.5mm combo audio jack, one 3.5mm microphone jack, left and right RCA line out jacks, and one SD card slot.

The dock is designed for use with devices equipped with Thunderbolt ports, including all of Apple's latest Mac and iPad Pro models, providing expanded connectivity for external displays, USB accessories, and other peripherals.

The Echo 20 is available to order on Sonnet's website for $299.99 in the United States and will be available at additional retailers soon. The dock has an external power supply and ships with a 0.7-meter Thunderbolt 4 cable in the box. Sonnet has a similar Thunderbolt dock that supports dual SSDs for up to 16TB of storage, but it has fewer ports.