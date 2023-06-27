Apple Shares Full First Episode of Sci-Fi Show 'Silo' on Twitter

To promote the finale of popular Apple TV+ science fiction series Silo, Apple today shared the full first episode of the series on Twitter.

Taking advantage of the Twitter functionality that allows for longer form video, Apple shared the hour-long episode through its ‌Apple TV+‌ account. The episode can be watched directly on Twitter, with no ‌Apple TV+‌ subscription required.


The first episode of the show is also available on the ‌Apple TV+‌ website and through ‌Apple TV+‌ apps for those who don't subscribe, but a subscription is required to watch all subsequent episodes.


Silo is one of the latest ‌Apple TV+‌ shows, and it is based on the "Wool" novel by Hugh Howey. The show stars Juliette as the "sheriff" of an underground silo, focusing on her efforts to uncover the secrets of the silo and what's going on at the surface.

Silo's 10th episode and season finale is set to premiere on Friday, June 30. The show quickly became one of the most popular offerings on ‌Apple TV+‌ following its launch, and it has received positive reviews from fans and critics.

Top Rated Comments

Think|Different
Think|Different
20 minutes ago at 11:25 am
Fantastic series...Every episode is different than the last and it just keeps getting better.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Think|Different
Think|Different
19 minutes ago at 11:26 am

I thought Apple basically pulled out of Twitter? YouTube would seem a more logical place with maybe links from several social media sites.
You just made that up. If anything, they've double downed with content, ads, hash flags, etc...And now this.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppleFan91
AppleFan91
10 minutes ago at 11:36 am

https://www.macrumors.com/2022/11/28/elon-musk-apple-stopped-twitter-ads/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2022/11/28/musk-apple-app-store-twitter/

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/05/technology/twitter-ad-sales-musk.html

Yeah, made it up. Geez, are you 12 or something?
I think you found a Twitter Blue subscriber lol.


Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nwcs
nwcs
21 minutes ago at 11:24 am
I thought Apple basically pulled out of Twitter? YouTube would seem a more logical place with maybe links from several social media sites.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
neilw
neilw
19 minutes ago at 11:26 am
I'm enjoying this show a *lot*.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nwcs
nwcs
16 minutes ago at 11:30 am

You just made that up. If anything, they've double downed with content, ads, hash flags, etc...And now this.
https://www.macrumors.com/2022/11/28/elon-musk-apple-stopped-twitter-ads/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2022/11/28/musk-apple-app-store-twitter/

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/05/technology/twitter-ad-sales-musk.html

Yeah, made it up. Geez, are you 12 or something?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
