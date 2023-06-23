LG Offering Two Free Months of Apple's MLS Season Pass

LG today announced that LG Smart TV owners in the United States can sign up for two free months of Major League Soccer Season Pass using the Apple TV app, allowing access to every live Major League Soccer match, including Leagues Cup, All-Star games, and playoffs.



A compatible LG Smart TV from 2016 to 2023 is required, with customers able to sign up for the MLS Season Pass offer in the LG Content Store or by clicking on the MLS Season Pass ad banner on the LG TV home menu.

The offer must be redeemed by July 26, 2023, and there is one subscription available per TV and Apple ID. Both new and qualified returning customers of MLS Season Pass can sign up.