iOS 17 Automatically Removes Tracking Parameters From URLs in Safari Private Browser, Messages, and Mail

by

Starting with iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma, Safari automatically removes tracking parameters from URLs while in Private Browsing Mode, in order to prevent cross-website tracking. When a tracking parameter is detected while browsing or copying a link, Apple says Safari strips the identifying components of the URL, while leaving the rest intact.

safari icon blue banner
Apple calls this new feature Link Tracking Protection, and it also works for links shared in the Messages and Mail apps. The links will still work as expected, but will no longer have unique identifiers embedded into the URL for tracking purposes.

In a WWDC 2023 video for developers, Apple shared an example of a URL before and after the tracking parameters are removed. The original URL has a unique "click_id" parameter that advertisers can use to track a user's activity across websites. Safari automatically removes this parameter to protect the user's privacy.

Safari Link Tracking Prevention
iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma will be released later this year, and are currently available in beta for users with an Apple developer account.

Related Roundups: iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma
Tag: Safari
Related Forums: iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma

Top Rated Comments

macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
12 minutes ago at 03:33 pm
So happy about this.

Hopefully, this cuts way down "super" cookie logic that the advertisers are using.

I mean, abusing.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
maxfromdenmark Avatar
maxfromdenmark
12 minutes ago at 03:33 pm
This is something I do appreciate.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Fan 2008 Avatar
Apple Fan 2008
11 minutes ago at 03:35 pm
Good, more privacy features are always nice to see.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Seoras Avatar
Seoras
10 minutes ago at 03:36 pm
Great, saves me editing them out when I paste them into my nav window.
FB continuing to get a hammering from Apple.
No wonder Zuckeberg keeps a VR head set over his head most of the day.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments