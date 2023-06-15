Deals: Record Low Prices Hit Beats Studio Buds at $89.95 and Beats Fit Pro at $144.95

Woot today has a pair of deals on Beats earphones, including all-time low prices on the Beats Studio Buds and Beats Fit Pro. Both devices are in new condition and come with a one year manufacturer limited warranty.

Starting with the Beats Studio Buds, you can get these noise cancelling earphones for $89.95 in six colors, down from $149.95. This is a match for the best price we've ever seen on this accessory, and right now only Woot has the sale.

The Beats Fit Pro are on sale for $144.95 in four colors, down from $199.95. This one is a new record low price on the earphones, beating the previous discount by about $5. Both accessories have free standard shipping for Amazon Prime members.

