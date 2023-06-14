Best Buy Expands Upgrade+ Program to iPad Pro and Apple Watch Ultra

Best Buy today announced it has expanded its Upgrade+ program to include the iPad Pro and Apple Watch Ultra. Launched in October in partnership with Apple, the program provides interest-free monthly financing via Citizens Bank for select Apple products purchased from Best Buy in the U.S., similar to Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program.



The program is also available for the latest models of the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Studio, and Mac mini, including the new 15-inch MacBook Air.

The monthly payments are spread across three years. After 36 months, customers who purchase an eligible iPad Pro, Apple Watch Ultra, or Mac have the options of upgrading to a newer device, paying off the remaining balance of the purchase in the 37th month and keeping the device, or returning the device and leaving the program.

Upgrade+ also offers customers the option to finance the purchase of an AppleCare+ plan for their Apple device and select Apple accessories. Best Buy Totaltech members who purchase an iPad Pro or Apple Watch Ultra through the program will receive AppleCare+ at no additional charge for up to 24 months while their membership is active.

More details about the Upgrade+ program are available on Best Buy's website.