Father's Day Deals: The Best Apple Accessory Sales From Sonos, ZAGG, Satechi, and More

Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 18 this year, and with just over a week to go before the holiday we're tracking notable discounts from a few Apple-related accessory companies. These sales include Sonos speakers, iPhone cases, Samsung monitors, and other products that could make good gifts for Father's Day.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

All of the deals listed in this article have already begun, and most of them will last until Sunday, June 18, unless otherwise stated. You'll find discounts from Belkin, ZAGG, Samsung, Sonos, Satechi, and more. With nine days to go until Father's Day, most orders placed today should make it in time for the 18th.



Samsung

Samsung's event for Father's Day is focusing on savings on monitors and TVs, including a great deal on the popular Smart Monitor M8. You can get this monitor for $449.99 during the sale, down from $699.99.

The M8 houses a 4K UHD flat LCD panel providing 400 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and adaptive picture technology that automatically adjusts display brightness and color temperature for viewing comfort. The M8 chassis is 11.4mm thin, which is 0.1mm thinner than Apple's iMac, and it includes a flat back, thin bezels, and a height adjustable stand with tilt functionality.

Otherwise, in this sale you'll find various savings on monitors, memory, storage, speakers, and TVs. We've collected a few of these deals below, and be sure to browse Samsung's event before the deals expire on June 11.



Sonos

Sonos recently kicked off a big sale that has up to 25 percent off select products through Father's Day on June 18. Sonos sales are very rare, so now is a great time to pick up one of their popular speakers, particularly if you're looking to make it a gift for Father's Day.



All discounts in the new sale have been applied automatically, so you won't need any coupon codes in order to see the sale prices. The sale includes savings on speakers, portable Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, subwoofers, and more. We've collected a few of the best deals below, but be sure to visit the Sonos website to see the full sale.

Speakers

Roam SL - $119.25, down from $159

Roam - $134.25, down from $179

One SL - $159.20, down from $199

Move - $299.25, down from $399

Sound Bars

Sets

ZAGG

ZAGG is offering 20 percent off select wireless chargers, travel chargers, portable batteries, and more for Father's Day this year. You can choose up to three products to get 20 percent off your order on ZAGG's website, and this excludes already-discounted items.

This sale does not require a coupon code, and it will run through June 11.



Satechi

Satechi has 20 percent off when you buy two products with the code DG20, or 30 percent off when you buy three or more products with the code DG30.

Satechi is well known for its Apple-compatible products and is a perfect place to shop for anyone in the Apple ecosystem. With these codes, you can get solid discounts on USB-C hubs for MacBook users, cables and MagSafe-compatible products for iPhone users, and more.



B&H Photo

B&H Photo is hosting a big sale for Father's Day this year, with discounts on cameras, lenses, drones, lighting equipment, computers, storage, TVs, smart home products, and more. The retailer says that these sales will run through Father's Day on June 18, or while supplies last, so be sure to shop soon if you spot anything you may want to buy.



Belkin

Belkin is always good at hosting notable discounts for holidays throughout the year, and Father's Day is no different. You can get up to 40 percent off and free two-day shipping on select items with the code DNG23.

OtterBox

OtterBox has 20 percent off sitewide, allowing for savings across the company's collection of tough cases for iPhone, AirPods, and more.

Shoppers should note that this sale ends soon, and you'll only have the rest of today, June 9, to get 20 percent off sitewide at OtterBox.



Pad & Quill

Pad & Quill is also hosting a sitewide sale for Father's Day, and it's providing 25 percent off everything on the company's website.

With this deal, you can save on Pad & Quill's leather iPhone cases, iPad folios, AirPods cases, backpacks, wallets, desk accessories, and more.



More Sales

The Home Depot - Save on smart home products, tools, power equipment, and more

Newegg - Save on computers, storage, keyboards, and more

Nomad - Save on cases for iPhone and AirPods, cables, and more in Nomad's overstock sale

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.