Deals: Apple's 16-Inch M1 Max MacBook Pro Gets Big $850 Discount on Amazon

Apple's previous-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Max, 1TB) has hit a new all-time low price today on Amazon. You can get the notebook for $2,649.00 in Silver, down from $3,499.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We've been tracking steeper and steeper discounts on the 2021 MacBook Pro models in the wake of the 2023 notebooks that launched back in January. At $850 off, Amazon's discount today on the 16-inch MacBook Pro is one of the biggest markdowns we've seen to date on these computers.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 1TB) is also still on sale on Amazon for $1,899.00, down from $2,499.00. This has been one of the most consistent discounts on the 2021 MacBook Pro line, and it's still an all-time low price on the notebook.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.