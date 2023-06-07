Lionel Messi May Receive Cut of Apple TV's MLS Season Pass Revenue

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi today announced his intentions to join MLS club Inter Miami. According to ESPN, Messi's proposed contract terms include a cut of revenue from new subscribers to Apple's MLS Season Pass streaming service.



MLS Season Pass costs $14.99 per month, or $49 for the remainder of the season, but Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up for a discounted rate of $12.99 per month or $39 for the remainder of the season. Every MLS match is streamed live through the Apple TV app, as part of a 10-year partnership between Apple and the MLS.

Messi joining the MLS would be the league's biggest signing since David Beckham signed with the LA Galaxy in 2007, and his popularity could help to boost MLS Season Pass subscriber numbers for Apple in the service's inaugural season.

"We are pleased that Lionel Messi has stated that he intends to join Inter Miami and Major League Soccer this summer," the MLS confirmed in a statement shared on Twitter. "Although work remains to finalize a formal agreement, we look forward to welcoming one of the greatest soccer players of all time to our League."