iOS 17 Beta Code References New MagSafe Battery Pack and Charger

The first developer beta of iOS 17 includes code-level references to a new MagSafe Battery Pack with model number A2781, and a new MagSafe Charger with model number A3088, according to tech enthusiast @aaronp613.



No further details are known about the accessories at this time. Last year, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the MagSafe Battery Pack would be updated with a USB-C port for charging in the foreseeable future, alongside the iPhone 15 series moving to USB-C. The current MagSafe Battery Pack has a Lightning port.

As for the MagSafe Charger, one potential improvement could be Qi2 support, which could allow for up to 15W charging of non-Apple devices instead of the current 7.5W limit. The first Qi2-certified chargers are expected to launch later this year. It's unclear if the MagSafe Duo Charger with an Apple Watch charging puck would also be updated.

Apple released the MagSafe Battery Pack in 2021, while the MagSafe Charger has been available since 2020. The accessories have not been updated since then, but they have received several firmware updates with optimizations over the years. Last month, it was discovered that Apple prototyped the MagSafe Charger in several different colors, but it's unclear if the additional colors would ever be made available to the public.