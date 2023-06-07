Here's What's New for CarPlay on iOS 17 Ahead of Next-Generation CarPlay Later This Year

CarPlay didn't receive much attention during the WWDC keynote, but the iPhone-based software platform did receive a few new features with iOS 17, including SharePlay support in the Music app and real-time electric vehicle charging station availability.

CarPlay SharePlay
SharePlay support in the Music app allows all passengers in a car to control what music is playing from their own devices, even if they do not have an Apple Music subscription. The primary user can initiate a SharePlay session from CarPlay.

Apple Maps now provides electric vehicle drivers with real-time charging availability information for their preferred charging network, and this feature extends to the Maps app on CarPlay, making it easy to find an available charging location while driving.

The new CarPlay features are automatically available after updating an iPhone to iOS 17. The software update will be released to the public later this year for the iPhone XS and newer, and it is currently available in beta for developers.

next generation carplay multi display
The wait continues for the next generation of CarPlay that Apple announced at WWDC 2022. Apple said the first vehicles with next-generation CarPlay support would be announced in late 2023, so more details should be provided in the coming months. New features previewed last year included integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster and climate controls, support for multiple displays, a built-in FM radio app, widgets, and more.

Apple said automakers committed to offering the next generation of CarPlay in future vehicles included Acura, Audi, Ford, Honda, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Polestar, Porsche, Renault, and Volvo.

Top Rated Comments

hacky Avatar
hacky
16 minutes ago at 12:30 pm
I hope shareplay can be disabled. I don't want anyone to switch my music when I'm driving lol. I hope throwing them out of the car is not the only option how to disable this feature.
Crzyrio Avatar
Crzyrio
13 minutes ago at 12:32 pm

I hope shareplay can be disabled. I don't want anyone to switch my music when I'm driving lol. I hope throwing them out of the car is not the only option how to disable this feature.
The primary user can initiate a SharePlay session from CarPlay.
k1121j Avatar
k1121j
10 minutes ago at 12:35 pm
Sucks to be GM hahahah
