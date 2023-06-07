Apple Maps Finally Lets You Download Maps for Offline Use on iOS 17

by

Apple Maps is catching up with Google Maps on iOS 17 by finally letting iPhone users download maps for offline use. iOS 17 will be released to the public later this year for the iPhone XS and newer, and is currently available in beta for developers.

Apple Maps Offline
Users can download a specific area of Apple Maps to their iPhone and view it while offline, complete with turn-by-turn directions for driving, walking, cycling, and public transit. While offline, users can also see their estimated time of arrival, view information like hours and ratings on place cards, and more.

You can also use downloaded Apple Maps on the Apple Watch when a paired iPhone is turned on and in range of the Apple Watch.

The ability to use Apple Maps without a cellular or Wi-Fi connection is a major improvement to the app. Another useful new feature in Apple Maps on iOS 17 is the ability to view real-time electric vehicle charging station availability.

Related Roundup: iOS 17
Tag: Apple Maps

Top Rated Comments

juareza94 Avatar
juareza94
3 minutes ago at 11:42 am
Ability to save locations to folders and now the ability to download offline maps. It's official, I no longer need Google Maps :D
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Coffee50 Avatar
Coffee50
2 minutes ago at 11:44 am
Finally! While it took far longer than it should to arrive, I’m just happy that it is here!!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
East India Company Avatar
East India Company
1 minute ago at 11:45 am
Finallllyyyyyy! We step into the 21st century ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

gradiente iphone white

Brazilian Electronics Company Revives Long-Running iPhone Trademark Dispute

Tuesday May 19, 2020 1:06 pm PDT by
Apple has been involved in a long-running iPhone trademark dispute in Brazil, which was revived today by IGB Electronica, a Brazilian consumer electronics company that originally registered the "iPhone" name in 2000. IGB Electronica fought a multi-year battle with Apple in an attempt to get exclusive rights to the "iPhone" trademark, but ultimately lost, and now the case has been brought to...
Read Full Article71 comments