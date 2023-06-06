iPadOS 17 Adds Support for Studio Display Webcam and Other External USB Cameras

Starting with iPadOS 17, the built-in camera on the Studio Display and other external displays can be used with iPads for FaceTime calls and other video purposes. This functionality is available on any iPad model equipped with a USB-C port.



As it turns out, this feature actually goes beyond external displays. In its Platforms State of the Union video for developers, Apple revealed that any USB-C webcam can now be used with iPads on a plug-and-play basis, as demonstrated in the video below from Stephen Robles. USB-A webcams are also supported with an adapter.

So, iPadOS 17 now supports external USB webcams #WWDC23 pic.twitter.com/2MRUqU1TKq — Stephen Robles (@stephenrobles) June 6, 2023