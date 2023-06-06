2023 Apple Design Award Winners Announced During WWDC

Apple has announced the apps and games that are receiving a 2023 Apple Design Award for outstanding app design, innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement, with winners that include Afterplace, Flighty, Any Distance, and more.



Apps have won in a range of categories such as Inclusivity, Delight and Fun, Interaction, Social Impact, Visuals and Graphics, and Innovation, with a full list of winners available below.

Inclusivity

Universe - Website Builder

stitch.

Delight and Fun

Duolingo

Afterplace

Interaction

Flighty

Railbound

Social Impact

Headspace

Endling

Visuals and Graphics

Any Distance

Resident Evil Village

Innovation

SwingVision: A.I. Tennis App

MARVEL SNAP

Links and additional information about each of the winning apps can be found in Apple's newsroom article. Winners will receive a physical award and hardware to help them continue to create apps and games.