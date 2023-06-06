2023 Apple Design Award Winners Announced During WWDC

Apple has announced the apps and games that are receiving a 2023 Apple Design Award for outstanding app design, innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement, with winners that include Afterplace, Flighty, Any Distance, and more.

Apps have won in a range of categories such as Inclusivity, Delight and Fun, Interaction, Social Impact, Visuals and Graphics, and Innovation, with a full list of winners available below.

Inclusivity

  • Universe - Website Builder
  • stitch.

Delight and Fun

  • Duolingo
  • Afterplace

Interaction

  • Flighty
  • Railbound

Social Impact

  • Headspace
  • Endling

Visuals and Graphics

  • Any Distance
  • Resident Evil Village

Innovation

  • SwingVision: A.I. Tennis App
  • MARVEL SNAP

Links and additional information about each of the winning apps can be found in Apple's newsroom article. Winners will receive a physical award and hardware to help them continue to create apps and games.

