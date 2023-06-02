Deals: Sonos Takes Up to 25% Off Speakers and Sound Bars in New Summer Sale

by

Sonos today kicked off a big sale that has up to 25 percent off select products through June 18. It's been four months since we tracked a sale on new Sonos devices, so if you've been waiting to buy a speaker or sound bar this month is definitely the time to shop on Sonos.

All discounts in the new sale have been applied automatically, so you won't need any coupon codes in order to see the sale prices. The sale includes savings on speakers, portable Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, subwoofers, and more. We've collected a few of the best deals below, but be sure to visit the Sonos website to see the full sale.

UP TO 25% OFF
Sonos Sale

Speakers

  • Roam SL - $119.25, down from $159
  • Roam - $134.25, down from $179
  • One SL - $159.20, down from $199
  • Move - $299.25, down from $399

Sound Bars

  • Ray - $223.20, down from $279
  • Beam (Gen 2) - $399.20, down from $499
  • Arc - $719.20, down from $899

Sets

