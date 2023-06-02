Apple Shares 'Beyond WWDC' Events for Developers, Uploads Themed Apple Music Playlists

Apple has invited some developers to watch the WWDC keynote event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, but for those who are unable to attend, Apple has highlighted a range of "Beyond WWDC" events that are happening next week. These events are designed for developers who want to meet up for learning, networking, and more.



There are WWDC-themed events taking place worldwide, including online. A number of watch parties are happening, for example, in places like Copenhagen, Helsinki, Tokyo, and Istanbul, along with a number of WWDC meetups.

Developers who are interested can find a list of activities to partake in through Apple's developer website.

To get developers and customers in the mood for a fresh wave of announcements, Apple has also shared a WWDC23 Power Up Playlist that's available on Apple Music. The playlist features songs from Dua Lipa, Romy, Diplo, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Calvin Harris, Coi Leray, and more.

WWDC is set to take place next week, starting with a keynote event that will be held on Monday, June 5 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.