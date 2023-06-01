Popular Cat Adventure Game 'Stray' Coming to the Mac

by

"Stray," an adventure game that lets players take on the role of a cat, will soon be available on the Mac. Introduced in 2022, Stray has previously been limited to Windows machines and PlayStation consoles.


In Stray, a stray cat finds himself stuck in a walled city filled with robots and mutant bacteria. The cat must make his way back up to the surface with the help of B-12, his drone companion.

Stray offers third-person gameplay and it requires players to solve puzzles, bypass obstacles, and complete quests while avoiding monsters like Zurks (evil bacteria) and Sentinels (security bots). Much of the game is platform-based, involving climbing up various obstacles and interacting with the environment to open up new pathways. There are cat behaviors too, of course, such as sneaking, sleeping, meowing, and nuzzling up to NPCs to get pets.

On the Mac, Stray will take advantage of MetalFX Upscaling for accelerated graphics performance with high quality visuals, and it will be available to play on Apple silicon Macs.

There is no launch date for Stray as of yet, but it is coming to the Mac "this year."

Stray for Mac will follow the launch of No Man's Sky for Mac, which is available on Apple silicon machines as of today.

Top Rated Comments

Spaceboi Scaphandre Avatar
Spaceboi Scaphandre
15 minutes ago at 04:15 pm
Friendly reminder: This game has a meow button

I repeat, THERE IS A DEDICATED BUTTON JUST FOR MEOWING

Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ethosik Avatar
Ethosik
14 minutes ago at 04:17 pm

Adding old games itself is already too slow and we cant even expect new games added to Mac right away. Such a shame.
New games don't even arrive on PCs fast enough at times. Final Fantasy 16 for example won't release day one and 6 months later might be pushing it according to sources. So it will probably be a year at least before even the almighty PC platform gets it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spaceboi Scaphandre Avatar
Spaceboi Scaphandre
12 minutes ago at 04:18 pm

Adding old games itself is already too slow and we cant even expect new games added to Mac right away. Such a shame.
Blame Apple for making the platform difficult to develop on. If you want new games on macOS, let Apple know and tell them to convince game developers to come back, which good luck because the divesting of OpenGL and killing 32 bit app support was enough to steer game developers away.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

google drive for desktop1

Google to Roll Out New 'Drive for Desktop' App in the Coming Weeks, Replacing Backup & Sync and Drive File Stream Clients

Tuesday July 13, 2021 1:18 am PDT by
Earlier this year, Google announced that it planned to unify its Drive File Stream and Backup and Sync apps into a single Google Drive for desktop app. The company now says the new sync client will roll out "in the coming weeks" and has released additional information about what users can expect from the transition. To recap, there are currently two desktop sync solutions for using Google...
Read Full Article41 comments