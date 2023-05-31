Deals: Apple Studio Display With Standard Glass Drops to $1,349.99 on Amazon ($249 Off)

Following a few deals on the nano-texture glass version of the Apple Studio Display last month, today Amazon has the standard glass option of the display for $1,349.99, down from $1,599.00. Amazon provides an estimated June 6 date for deliveries to most United States residences.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This deal is offering a second-best price on the standard glass version of the Apple Studio Display, and it's only available with the basic tilt-adjustable stand option. As of writing, we aren't tracking any notable discounts on the nano-texture glass Apple Studio Display.

The main difference between the standard glass and the upgrade to nano-texture glass options has to do with minimizing glare, with Apple stating that the nano-texture option is ideal for workspaces with bright lighting. Both versions feature a 27-inch 5K retina display, a built-in A13 Bionic chip to power the camera and audio systems, a 12-megapixel f/2.4 Ultra Wide camera, and more.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.