Deals: New Sales Emerge for Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack ($84), AirTag 4-Pack ($89), and AirPods 3 ($149.99)

Today we're tracking a few solid deals on Apple accessories and products, including the MagSafe Battery Pack, AirTag, AirPods 3, and more. These sales are divided among Amazon and Verizon, and all products are in stock and ready to ship out today.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the AirPods deals, Verizon has both models of the AirPods 3 on sale. You can get the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case for $149.99, down from $169.99; and the AirPods 3 with MagSafe Charging Case for $159.00, down from $179.00. Verizon has remained one of the only retailers to have consistent deals on the AirPods 3 in 2023.

Amazon has the MagSafe Battery Pack for $84.00, down from $99.00. This device was cheaper last holiday season, but today's price is one of the best deals we've tracked so far in 2023 and is an overall solid second-best price.

Amazon also has the MagSafe Charger at $31.00, down from $39.00, which is another second-best price. All-time low prices on these MagSafe devices have been somewhat rare over the past few months, so anyone in the market for Apple's first-party MagSafe accessories should consider these deals because they're the best around online right now.

Moving to the AirTag, Amazon has the 4-Pack for $89.00, down from $99.00. Delivery is available as soon as May 24 for Amazon Prime members, and this deal is a second-best price on the Bluetooth tracker accessory.

