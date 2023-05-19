Apple Publishes First-Ever App Store Transparency Report

by

Apple today published an inaugural App Store Transparency Report, something that the company agreed to provide to developers as part of a 2021 lawsuit settlement. Under the terms of the settlement, Apple promised to provide developers with meaningful statistics about the app review process, including the number of apps that were rejected, the number of customer and developer accounts deactivated, the number of apps removed from the ‌App Store‌, data regarding search queries and results, and more.

iOS App Store General Feature Sqaure Complement
All of the information that developers requested is in the 2022 ‌App Store‌ Transparency Report and the supplemental data that accompanies it, with the report available for download from Apple's legal site.

In 2022, there were 1,783,232 apps on the ‌App Store‌, with 6,101,913 total app submissions received and 1,679,694 apps rejected for various reasons like safety, performance, design, and legal. Apple provides numbers on the specific ‌App Store‌ guidelines that were violated by rejected apps, with the highest number of single rule rejections (149,378) due to violations of the Design 4.0 rule and the DPLA 3.2 Fraud rule (32,009).

A total of 253,466 app submissions were approved after rejection when developers worked with Apple to resolve issues, and 186,195 apps were removed from the ‌App Store‌ for breaking the ‌App Store‌ rules. The majority of apps removed from the ‌App Store‌ were games, followed by Utilities, Business, and Education.

Apple outlines the total number of apps removed from the ‌App Store‌ due to government takedowns, and China is at the top of the list. The Chinese government asked Apple to remove 1,435 apps, but 1,276 of those apps were games that were removed for not having the GRN license that China requires.

Apple removed 14 apps at the request of India's government, 10 apps for Pakistan, and seven apps for Russia. In other countries including Türkiye, Bulgaria, Cypress, Hong Kong, Italy, Latvia, and Nigeria, fewer than two apps were removed at the government's request.

Developers appealed 18,412 app removals in total, and Apple restored just 616 developer accounts. Apple says that apps that are appealed were typically pulled from the ‌App Store‌ for fraud or illegality, which is why the rejected appeal number is so high.

Top Rated Comments

Attirex Avatar
Attirex
4 minutes ago at 10:28 am
Why I never use the App store these days:

Wanted to install the MS Authenticator app. Did a search, first hit is "Authenticator," which is NOT the MS app, but uses a very similar icon and branding. Not realizing this, I installed it, launched, and next thing I know I'm being prompted to approve a criminally expensive subscription. Luckily, I realized my mistake.

F--- you, Apple. Your app store is a mess. Clean it up.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tripsync Avatar
tripsync
3 minutes ago at 10:30 am
Sideloading is absolutely stupid.

App Store only is the way to go.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple accessibility iPad iPhone 14 Pro Max Home Screen

Apple Previews iOS 17 Accessibility Features Ahead of WWDC

Tuesday May 16, 2023 5:17 am PDT by
Apple today previewed a wide range of new accessibility features for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac that are set to arrive later this year. Apple says that the "new software features for cognitive, speech, and vision accessibility are coming later this year," which strongly suggests that they will be part of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS 14. The new operating systems are expected to be previewed...
Read Full Article83 comments
iphone 14 pro cameras

iPhone 15 Pro Max to Feature Rearranged Camera Layout to Accommodate Periscope Lens

Wednesday May 17, 2023 5:09 am PDT by
Apple is set to rearrange the layout of the rear triple-lens camera system on the iPhone 15 Pro Max to accommodate the new periscope camera technology that will be exclusive to the larger handset. iPhone 14 Pro camera layout. Arrows indicate swapped lens positions on iPhone 15 Pro Max. This year, a periscope lens system will be used for the telephoto camera in the iPhone 15 Pro Max for the...
Read Full Article151 comments
iPhone 16 Mock Header 1

iPhone 16 Pro Models to Have Larger 6.3-Inch and 6.9-Inch Display Sizes, Periscope Zoom Lenses

Tuesday May 16, 2023 8:23 am PDT by
Apple has not notably tweaked iPhone screen sizes since the introduction of the iPhone 12 models in 2020, but that's set to change with the 2024 iPhone 16 lineup. The iPhone 16 Pro models will have larger display sizes than the iPhone 14 Pro models and the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models. According to researcher Unknownz21, the iPhone 16 Pro (D93 in Apple's internal documentation) will feature ...
Read Full Article62 comments
chatgpt for iphone

OpenAI Launches Official ChatGPT App for iPhone and iPad

Thursday May 18, 2023 10:56 am PDT by
OpenAI today announced the launch of an official ChatGPT app for the iPhone and the iPad. OpenAI's ChatGPT has been accessible on the web and has been made available on iOS through multiple third-party apps, many of which are little better than scam apps, but this legitimate version will give users a safe way to use ChatGPT on the go. ChatGPT is an AI-based chatbot that uses generative...
Read Full Article119 comments
apple headset underside render by marcus kane

Report: Apple Executives Cautious of Mixed-Reality Headset Amid Compromises

Thursday May 18, 2023 5:19 am PDT by
Key Apple executives including Tim Cook, Craig Federighi, and Johny Srouji have kept their distance from the company's mixed-reality headset throughout its development process amid a series of setbacks and compromises, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple headset concept render by Marcus Kane. Apple apparently began developing its headset in 2015, using Samsung's Gear VR and the HTC...
Read Full Article252 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.5 for iPhone Launching This Week With These New Features

Sunday May 14, 2023 7:44 am PDT by
In a press release introducing a new Pride Edition band for the Apple Watch, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 will be released to the public later this week. The software updates have been in beta testing since late March. "The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5," said Apple on May 9. iOS...
Read Full Article
whatsapp locked chats

WhatsApp Gains Chat Lock Feature for More Private Conversations

Tuesday May 16, 2023 2:38 am PDT by
WhatsApp is rolling out a new Chat Lock feature that allows users to secure select conversations in their inbox behind a passcode, fingerprint, or Face ID authentication, parent company Meta has announced. In a post on its news page, Meta explained that locked conversations are removed from the regular chat list and hidden in a password-protected folder. Notification previews for any locked...
Read Full Article54 comments
Windows 11 Phone Link iMessage

Microsoft Completes Rollout of Basic iMessage Support on Windows 11

Monday May 15, 2023 1:19 pm PDT by
Microsoft today announced it has completed its rollout of iPhone support for its Phone Link app on Windows 11, as spotted by The Verge. With the Phone Link app for Windows 11 and the Link to Windows app for iOS, iPhone users can make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and view notifications directly on their PC. Notably, this means Windows 11 technically supports...
Read Full Article153 comments