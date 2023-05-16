Apple Music and Apple Maps Launching New Concert Features Today

Apple today announced new concert discovery features for Apple Music and Apple Maps that will be rolling out around the world beginning today.



Apple Music is getting a new Set Lists page that spotlights "a selection of major tours, letting fans listen to set lists and read about the productions."

Apple Maps is gaining 40 new guides curated by Apple Music editors that "highlight the best venues to experience live music" around the world, with initial featured cities including Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, San Francisco, Berlin, London, Paris, Vienna, Tokyo, Melbourne, Sydney, and Mexico City.

In both Apple Music and Apple Maps, users will now be able to browse upcoming performances directly in the apps via Shazam's concert discovery feature.