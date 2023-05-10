Shazam Now Supports Apple Music Classical

Shazam was updated today with support for Apple Music Classical on the iPhone, allowing the two apps to work together for classical music.



Launched in March, the Apple Music Classical app offers over five million classical music tracks, and is included with an Apple Music subscription.

The release notes for version 15.33 of the Shazam app:

You can now open classical songs from Shazam in the Apple Music Classical app. Simply Shazam or search for a classical song, tap the menu icon on the track page and select "Open in Classical."

Apple acquired Shazam in 2018 for a reported $400 million and has since integrated the music identification service across its software platforms.