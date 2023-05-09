Deals: Apple Watch SE Hits New Record Low Price at $199.99 on Amazon

Amazon today has the second generation Apple Watch SE at a new all-time low price of $199.99, down from $249.00. This is for the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE in Small/Medium band size, and you will need to add the wearable to your cart in order to see the deal price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get Starlight and Silver Aluminum at this best-ever price on Amazon, but stock is delayed. The earliest estimated delivery window begins around June 1-4. Although this is a long delay, with this steep of a discount it's worth locking in the deal today if you've been on the hunt for the 2022 Apple Watch SE.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Additionally, the 40mm cellular Apple Watch SE has hit $219.99 on Amazon, down from $299.00. This is another new record low price on the 2022 Apple Watch SE and it's only available in Midnight with an early June delivery estimate.

