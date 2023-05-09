Deals: Apple Watch SE Hits New Record Low Price at $199.99 on Amazon
Amazon today has the second generation Apple Watch SE at a new all-time low price of $199.99, down from $249.00. This is for the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE in Small/Medium band size, and you will need to add the wearable to your cart in order to see the deal price.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can get Starlight and Silver Aluminum at this best-ever price on Amazon, but stock is delayed. The earliest estimated delivery window begins around June 1-4. Although this is a long delay, with this steep of a discount it's worth locking in the deal today if you've been on the hunt for the 2022 Apple Watch SE.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
Additionally, the 40mm cellular Apple Watch SE has hit $219.99 on Amazon, down from $299.00. This is another new record low price on the 2022 Apple Watch SE and it's only available in Midnight with an early June delivery estimate.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
Popular Stories
As of today, there's just a month to go until the keynote event for Apple's 2023 WWDC event, which is set to take place on Monday, June 5. WWDC 2023 is going to be exciting, because in addition to iOS 17 and the usual software updates, we're also expecting to see Apple's AR/VR headset.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We thought we'd do a quick rundown of everything ...
Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 during its WWDC 2023 keynote on June 5, which is just over a month away. Ahead of time, rumors suggest the update will include at least eight new features and changes for iPhones, as outlined below.
The first iOS 17 beta should be made available to members of Apple's Developer Program moments after the keynote, while a public beta will likely be available ...
Apple CEO Tim Cook this week said initial response to the new Apple Card Savings feature has been "incredible" following its launch last month.
Speaking on Apple's quarterly earnings call, Cook said both the savings account and the new Apple Pay Later financing feature help customers to live a "healthier financial life," adding that he is "very excited about the first days of both of them."
...
Apple will likely release iOS 16.5 to the public next week, based on a protected Twitter account that has shared build numbers for several iOS updates up to a week before they were released. In a tweet today, the account said the upcoming iOS 16.5 Release Candidate for developers will have a build number of 20F65.
iOS 16.5 has been in beta testing since late March and is shaping up to be a...
The calendar has flipped to May, which means WWDC is right around the corner. There continues to be lots to talk about as far as rumors and expectations on both the software and hardware sides, so buckle up!
This week also saw a few somewhat unusual software updates from Apple, including the first-ever public Rapid Security Response updates, as well as an acknowledgment that recent firmware...
In a shareholder letter today, Apple supplier Cirrus Logic seemingly confirmed that iPhone 15 Pro models will no longer feature solid-state buttons.
"That said, among the HPMS opportunities we have discussed, a new product that we mentioned in previous shareholder letters as being scheduled for introduction this fall is no longer expected to come to market as planned," the letter states. "As ...
Today marks the 25th anniversary of Steve Jobs introducing the iMac, a computer that helped Apple return to profitability following near bankruptcy in the late 1990s. The original iMac featured a colorful, translucent design in an era where most computers were boxy and beige, proving that computers did not have to look boring.
"This is iMac," said Jobs, at the Flint Center in Cupertino. "The ...