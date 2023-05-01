New York Police Department Encourages Car Owners to Use AirTags to Deter Theft, 500 Free AirTags Available

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is encouraging New York car owners to install Apple AirTags in cars in order to cut down on car theft in the city.



In a tweet shared over the weekend, the NYPD said that "the 21st century calls for 21st century policing," and that an AirTag in a car will help officers recover a car if it is stolen. An accompanying video instructs car owners to get an AirTag and install it in a location in the vehicle where it can't easily be found.

The video then demonstrates a car theft where the owner uses the Find My app to track the car, with the tracking information relayed to the police. Officers find the car thanks to the AirTag and are able to recover the vehicle and arrest the thief.

The 21st century calls for 21st century policing. AirTags in your car will help us recover your vehicle if it’s stolen. We’ll use our drones, our StarChase technology & good old fashion police work to safely recover your stolen car. Help us help you, get an AirTag. #GSD pic.twitter.com/fTfk8p4lye — NYPD Chief of Department (@NYPDChiefOfDept) April 30, 2023

"Safe guard your car by simply putting an Apple AirTag inside of it," the NYPD writes at the end of the video. The AirTag initiative comes after a viral TikTok car theft video that caused an uptick in thefts across the United States. In the TikTok, thieves demonstrate how to get into Hyundai and Kia vehicles through an easily accessible exploit.

In an accompanying press conference on Sunday, New York City mayor Eric Adams said that the city will provide 500 free ‌AirTags‌ to car owners. According to CBS News, the ‌AirTags‌ are available to residents in Castle Hill, Soundview, and Parkchester, as these areas have seen a 548 percent increase in stolen Hyundai and Kia vehicles.