Deals: New MacBook Pro Sales Include Up to $1,400 Off 2021 Models and $250 Off 2023 Models

B&H Photo today has a collection of 2021 MacBook Pro models at record low prices, with up to $1,400 off these custom configurations with higher storage. Only B&H Photo is offering this sale, and you can get the discounts through April 30 at 10:59 p.m. Central Time. At the same time, you'll find multiple all-time low prices on 2023 MacBook Pros below.



2021 MacBook Pro

Savings are centered around two high-end configurations of the 2021 MacBook Pro, including both 14-inch and 16-inch models. You can get the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Max 32-Core GPU, 2TB) for $2,899.00, down from $4,099.00. There are also a few different AppleCare+ bundles being sold on B&H Photo with this computer.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



For the 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Max 32-Core GPU, 4TB), this notebook has dropped to $3,699.00, from $4,899.00. Similar to the 14-inch model, the 16-inch computer is also being sold with AppleCare+ protection bundles on B&H Photo.

Moving away from B&H Photo's sale, if you're interested in a regular configuration of the previous generation MacBook Pro, Amazon has a solid deal. You can get the 14-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB) for $1,999.00, down from $2,499.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on this version of the MacBook Pro, and right now Amazon only has Silver at this price.



2023 MacBook Pro

For the newer devices, we're tracking a few record low prices across Amazon and B&H Photo, with the majority of deals on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The sole 14-inch MacBook Pro deal can be found at B&H Photo, where you can get the 512GB computer for the best-ever price of $1,749.00, down from $1,999.00.

You'll find more deals on the 16-inch MacBook Pros this week, starting with the 512GB M2 Pro computer for $2,249.00, down from $2,499.00 [matched at B&H Photo]. There's also the 1TB M2 Pro model for $2,449.00, down from $2,699.00 [matched at B&H Photo].

The only M2 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro being discounted this week can be found at B&H Photo, which has the 1TB M2 Max notebook for $3,249.00, down from $3,499.00. Shoppers should note that all MacBook Pro deals at B&H Photo, including savings on the new models, will also end on April 30 at 10:59 p.m. Central Time.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.