Deals: Amazon Has Nearly Every 2022 iPad Model at All-Time Low Prices, Starting at $399

Apple's 2022 iPad is seeing multiple discounts today on Amazon, with savings across nearly every model of the tablet. Below you'll find record low prices across both Wi-Fi and cellular models of the 10.9-inch iPad, some of which require you to head to the checkout screen in order to see the markdowns.

Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, you can get this tablet for $399.00, down from $449.00. It's available in three colors at this price, which is the best price we've ever tracked on the 2022 iPad. The Silver and Blue colors require you to head to checkout in order to see the discounted price.

The 256GB Wi-Fi iPad is on sale for $539.99, down from $599.00, and it's available in two colors: Blue and Silver. This is a new low price on this tablet, beating the previous record by about $10.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Moving to the cellular options, you'll find the 64GB cellular iPad on sale for $549.00, down from $599.00. Amazon has three colors of this iPad on sale at this best-ever price, and they're all in stock and ready to ship out today directly from the retailer.

Lastly, the 256GB cellular iPad is on sale for $699.00, down from $749.00. This one is only available in Yellow, and can be delivered as soon as April 28 for most places in the United States.

