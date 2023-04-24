Deals: Save Up to 36% on Anker's Best USB-C Chargers and Soundcore Headphones

Anker and its audio brand Soundcore have a few new discounts today on Amazon, including solid deals on earbuds, headphones, and a pair of MacBook Pro-compatible USB-C chargers.
Anker
Starting with the Anker chargers, you can get the 150W 4-Port USB-C Charger for $87.99, down from $109.99. This one doesn't require a coupon code of any kind, and is in stock on Amazon via Anker's storefront.
The second charger on sale is the 100W 2-Port USB-C Charger for $45.99 on Amazon, down from $89.99. Prime members will be able to get this charger for an even better price of $36.79 when logged into their accounts.
Lastly, over on Anker's own website there are a few deals still going on from the company's Earth Day sale event. These include portable chargers, USB-C hubs, Lightning cables, and wall chargers, all of which you can find below.
For all of these accessories, you'll need to click the "copy code" button next to the discount offer on each product page. You can then paste this code into the box on the checkout screen and then you'll see the final discount price.
Apple made the second beta of iOS 16.5 available to developers and public testers last week. So far, only two new features and changes have been discovered for the iPhone, including a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording with Siri. More details about these changes are outlined below.
iOS 16.5 will likely be publicly released in May, and it is possible...
Three new Mac model identifiers were recently added to a Find My configuration file on Apple's backend, as discovered by Nicolás Álvarez (via @aaronp613).
The new identifiers are Mac14,8, Mac14,13, and Mac14,14, and they appear in a list alongside Mac14,3 and Mac14,12, the identifiers for the latest M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini models. The list in Apple's configuration file relates to overriding...
Ahead of the unveiling of Apple's AR/VR product, there has been skepticism that the device will be well-received, both because of its rumored $3,000 price tag and the lackluster performance of competing products from companies like Sony and Meta.
Concept render by Ian Zelbo At least one person testing the device is enthused about it, however. Leaker Evan Blass, who has provided accurate...
Apple is planning to launch a Day One-style iPhone journaling app to let users compile their daily activities, as part of its efforts in the physical and mental health market, reports The Wall Street Journal.
From the paywalled report:
The software will compete in a category of so-called journaling apps, such as Day One, which lets users track and record their activities and thoughts. The...
iOS 17 will feature changes and improvements to the Wallet app and Find My, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
On The MacRumors Show podcast, Gurman said that he would compare iOS 17 to iOS 15 in so far as it will focus on updates to core system apps, rather than revolutionary changes or standout new features like iOS 14's widgets or iOS 16's Lock Screen redesign.
In addition to...
Apple Card users can now open a savings account from Goldman Sachs on their iPhone and start earning interest on their Daily Cash balance. Apple says the account offers an impressive 4.15% APY, a rate the company said is "more than 10 times the national average." However, Apple's fine print says the rate may change at any time.
For comparison, other online high-yield savings accounts from...
Apple in less than two months is planning to enter a new product category, debuting its first mixed reality headset. Rumors suggest that the upcoming headset will support both AR and VR technology, and that it will have a number of features that will outshine competing products. Render created by Ian Zelbo based on rumored information With the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, Apple's hardware...
The Apple silicon Mac Pro will not be among the new hardware announcements at WWDC 2023, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes.
Speaking on the latest episode of The MacRumors Show, Gurman explained that while he still expects the new Mac Pro to launch this year, it is unlikely to emerge at WWDC in June. This is a significant delay over when the machine was originally expected to launch.
He...
Apple on March 27 released iOS 16.4, delivering 21 new emoji characters, support for Safari web push notifications, the return of the page-turning animation in the Books app, updates for the Podcasts app, and more.