Deals: Save Up to 36% on Anker's Best USB-C Chargers and Soundcore Headphones

by

Anker and its audio brand Soundcore have a few new discounts today on Amazon, including solid deals on earbuds, headphones, and a pair of MacBook Pro-compatible USB-C chargers.

Anker

Starting with the Anker chargers, you can get the 150W 4-Port USB-C Charger for $87.99, down from $109.99. This one doesn't require a coupon code of any kind, and is in stock on Amazon via Anker's storefront.

anker purpleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The second charger on sale is the 100W 2-Port USB-C Charger for $45.99 on Amazon, down from $89.99. Prime members will be able to get this charger for an even better price of $36.79 when logged into their accounts.

Lastly, over on Anker's own website there are a few deals still going on from the company's Earth Day sale event. These include portable chargers, USB-C hubs, Lightning cables, and wall chargers, all of which you can find below.

UP TO 30% OFF
Anker Earth Day Sale

For all of these accessories, you'll need to click the "copy code" button next to the discount offer on each product page. You can then paste this code into the box on the checkout screen and then you'll see the final discount price.

Soundcore

Over at Amazon, Anker is discounting a large collection of its Soundcore accessories by up to 36 percent off for one day only.

soundcore 2 purple

UP TO 36% OFF
Soundcore Gold Box Sale

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iOS 16

iOS 16.5 for iPhone Includes These Two Small But Useful Features

Friday April 21, 2023 3:02 pm PDT by
Apple made the second beta of iOS 16.5 available to developers and public testers last week. So far, only two new features and changes have been discovered for the iPhone, including a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording with Siri. More details about these changes are outlined below. iOS 16.5 will likely be publicly released in May, and it is possible...
Read Full Article
mac family early 2023

Three Unreleased Mac Models Appear in Apple's Find My Configuration File

Friday April 21, 2023 8:32 pm PDT by
Three new Mac model identifiers were recently added to a Find My configuration file on Apple's backend, as discovered by Nicolás Álvarez (via @aaronp613). The new identifiers are Mac14,8, Mac14,13, and Mac14,14, and they appear in a list alongside Mac14,3 and Mac14,12, the identifiers for the latest M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini models. The list in Apple's configuration file relates to overriding...
Read Full Article88 comments
apple ar concept 2 ornange

Apple Tester Claims to Be 'Blown Away' by AR/VR Headset, Says There Was Giant Development Leap

Thursday April 20, 2023 11:03 am PDT by
Ahead of the unveiling of Apple's AR/VR product, there has been skepticism that the device will be well-received, both because of its rumored $3,000 price tag and the lackluster performance of competing products from companies like Sony and Meta. Concept render by Ian Zelbo At least one person testing the device is enthused about it, however. Leaker Evan Blass, who has provided accurate...
Read Full Article322 comments
apple store logo 1

WSJ: Apple to Release iPhone Journaling App for Logging Daily Activities

Friday April 21, 2023 2:48 am PDT by
Apple is planning to launch a Day One-style iPhone journaling app to let users compile their daily activities, as part of its efforts in the physical and mental health market, reports The Wall Street Journal. From the paywalled report: The software will compete in a category of so-called journaling apps, such as Day One, which lets users track and record their activities and thoughts. The...
Read Full Article156 comments
iOS 17 on Phone Feature

iOS 17 Rumored to Feature Wallet and Find My Improvements, macOS 14 to Be Minor Update

Friday April 21, 2023 9:26 am PDT by
iOS 17 will feature changes and improvements to the Wallet app and Find My, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. On The MacRumors Show podcast, Gurman said that he would compare iOS 17 to iOS 15 in so far as it will focus on updates to core system apps, rather than revolutionary changes or standout new features like iOS 14's widgets or iOS 16's Lock Screen redesign. In addition to...
Read Full Article105 comments
apple card savings account

Apple Launches Savings Account on iPhone With Impressive Interest Rate

Friday April 21, 2023 7:57 am PDT by
Apple Card users can now open a savings account from Goldman Sachs on their iPhone and start earning interest on their Daily Cash balance. Apple says the account offers an impressive 4.15% APY, a rate the company said is "more than 10 times the national average." However, Apple's fine print says the rate may change at any time. For comparison, other online high-yield savings accounts from...
Read Full Article
apple ar headset concept 2

AR/VR Headset Rumor Recap: 10 Features Coming to Apple's Next Major Product

Friday April 21, 2023 1:22 pm PDT by
Apple in less than two months is planning to enter a new product category, debuting its first mixed reality headset. Rumors suggest that the upcoming headset will support both AR and VR technology, and that it will have a number of features that will outshine competing products. Render created by Ian Zelbo based on rumored information With the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, Apple's hardware...
Read Full Article194 comments
Mac Pro Feature Teal

Apple Silicon Mac Pro Reportedly Not Coming at WWDC, Mac Studio Refresh Likely Delayed Until M3

Friday April 21, 2023 9:54 am PDT by
The Apple silicon Mac Pro will not be among the new hardware announcements at WWDC 2023, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes. Speaking on the latest episode of The MacRumors Show, Gurman explained that while he still expects the new Mac Pro to launch this year, it is unlikely to emerge at WWDC in June. This is a significant delay over when the machine was originally expected to launch. He...
Read Full Article525 comments