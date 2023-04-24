Deals: Save Up to 36% on Anker's Best USB-C Chargers and Soundcore Headphones

Anker and its audio brand Soundcore have a few new discounts today on Amazon, including solid deals on earbuds, headphones, and a pair of MacBook Pro-compatible USB-C chargers.



Anker

Starting with the Anker chargers, you can get the 150W 4-Port USB-C Charger for $87.99, down from $109.99. This one doesn't require a coupon code of any kind, and is in stock on Amazon via Anker's storefront.

The second charger on sale is the 100W 2-Port USB-C Charger for $45.99 on Amazon, down from $89.99. Prime members will be able to get this charger for an even better price of $36.79 when logged into their accounts.

Lastly, over on Anker's own website there are a few deals still going on from the company's Earth Day sale event. These include portable chargers, USB-C hubs, Lightning cables, and wall chargers, all of which you can find below.

For all of these accessories, you'll need to click the "copy code" button next to the discount offer on each product page. You can then paste this code into the box on the checkout screen and then you'll see the final discount price.



Soundcore

Over at Amazon, Anker is discounting a large collection of its Soundcore accessories by up to 36 percent off for one day only.

