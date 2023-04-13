Deals: Amazon Discounting iPad Magic Keyboards and Official iPhone 14 Cases

Amazon today has new deals on cases for the iPhone and iPad, including Magic Keyboard cases for the iPad Pro and 10.9-inch iPad. You can also get solid markdowns on clear, silicone, and leather cases for the iPhone 14 family of smartphones.
iPad Keyboards
Starting with the 11-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard, Amazon has this accessory for $229.00 in Black, down from $299.00. This is a second-best price on the 11-inch Magic Keyboard, and only Amazon has this price.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Additionally, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard is on sale for $299.99 on Amazon, down from $349.00. This is another second-best price for the Magic Keyboard, and for the 12.9-inch size only White is available.
Lastly, the 10.9-inch iPad Magic Keyboard Folio is down to $229.00, from its original price of $249.00. This accessory launched in 2022 alongside the new iPad, so we haven't seen as many discounts yet. Amazon's sale today is an all-time low price on the folio.
Other than iPad keyboard cases, Amazon also has a notable sale on nearly every official Apple case for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineup. You'll find up to 25 percent off Clear, Silicone, and Leather cases on Amazon, all of which we've collected below. These include some of the lowest prices we've ever tracked on these accessories.
Apple today introduced new 5E133 firmware for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, the AirPods Max, the original AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Pro 2 up from the 5B58 and 5B59 firmware updates that were released in November and January.
Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, but the company does maintain a support...
A dummy iPhone 15 Pro has surfaced in a video shared on the Chinese version of TikTok today, providing a closer look at the device's rumored design. Key hardware features expected include solid-state buttons, a USB-C port, and a titanium frame.
The video doesn't reveal anything new beyond existing rumors, but it does provide a 3D view of what the iPhone 15 Pro could look like. Overall, the...
The next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will no longer feature solid-state buttons due to "unresolved technical issues before mass production," according to the latest information shared by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo said iPhone 15 Pro models would be equipped with solid-state buttons back in October. He said two additional Taptic Engines inside the iPhone would provide ...
While the iPhone 15 lineup is around five months away, there have already been plenty of rumors about the devices. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone 15 Pro models in particular, including a titanium frame and much more.
Below, we have recapped 12 features rumored for iPhone 15 Pro models that are not expected to be available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15...
Apple is working on a major change to Siri that will move away from the "Hey Siri" trigger phrase currently required to invoke the virtual assistant hands-free, making it much more like Amazon's Alexa, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In a recent edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is working on a way for Siri to be able to understand and respond to commands...
Panel production on the larger-screened 15-inch MacBook Air started in February and increased in March, with another ramp up planned for April, respected display analyst Ross Young said today in a tweet shared with subscribers. With production underway, Young said that he doesn't know the "precise launch timing" but assumes that it could happen in "late April/early May."
Young previously...
The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) last week warned users to stay away from public USB ports due to malware risks. On Twitter, the Denver FBI office (via CNBC) said that public charging stations in hotels, airports, and shopping centers can be a malware attack vector.
Bad actors have learned to use public USB ports to "introduce malware and monitoring software onto...
Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Pegatron, which was believed to be the exclusive partner for assembly of Apple's mixed-reality headset, has been removed from the device's supply chain, DigiTimes reports.
Apple headset concept render by Marcus Kane. The paywalled report explains that Apple requested Pegatron to hand over manufacturing and final assembly operations to Chinese supplier...
Apple on March 27 released iOS 16.4, delivering 21 new emoji characters, support for Safari web push notifications, the return of the page-turning animation in the Books app, updates for the Podcasts app, and more.