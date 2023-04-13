Apple to Let Users in China Customize Wallet App Transit Cards for Earth Day
Apple plans to let iPhone users in China customize their transit cards with illustrated designs in celebration of Earth Day on Saturday, April 22, according to details found in backend Apple Wallet code by Aaronp613.
Users who keep transit cards in the Wallet app of their iPhone will be able to customize the cards with unique "Made on iPad" designs, which will be available to download for free from new "card art mall" sections of the App Store for transit networks in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Xian, Suzhou, and Changsha.
The florid nature-themed illustrations allude to the use of trains and buses as alternative means of transport that can help reduce carbon emissions.
Apple has honored Earth Day in previous years with specially curated content in the App Store, as well as on Apple TV+, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Maps. This year, it also plans to launch a new Apple Watch activity challenge for Earth Day. To earn the Earth Day award, Apple Watch owners will need to do a workout that lasts for 30 minutes or more.
