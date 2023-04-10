Deals: Anker Taking Up to 44% Off Portable Batteries, USB-C Chargers, and More in New Amazon Sale

Amazon today has a new Gold Box for Anker charging accessories, offering up to 44 percent off USB-C chargers, portable batteries, wireless chargers, and more. These deals are only available on Amazon and will only last for the rest of the day.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

One of the highlights of the new sale is Anker's 555 Portable Power Station, which includes 6 AC outlets, 3 USB-C power delivery ports, 2 USB-A ports, and a car outlet. You can get this accessory for $699.99, which is $300 off the original price. For all the other devices on sale, check the lists below.

Charging Hubs

Portable Batteries

Wall Chargers and Cables

Wireless Chargers

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.